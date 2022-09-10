People share the most perfectly-timed snaps that will trick your eyes

<!–

A great shot is all about getting the perfect timing – and these photos show it so well.

People from all over the world are sharing the most bizarre snaps online, with a viral site Bored Panda collect the most shocking in an interesting gallery.

Here FEMAIL Reveals The Most Bizarre Perfectly Timed Photos Online…

Bored Panda collected the most outlandish snaps that will entice your eyes in an interesting gallery, including a woman, presumably from the US, who looks half-parrot, half-human, in a brilliant optical illusion

Another person looks like she’s chatting with the Grim Reaper on her balcony as she shakes out a blanket in a creepy snap

This beautiful dog was captured in an unknown location with bubbles covering his eyes as he played in his yard in this adorable photo

This perfectly timed photo, from Viareggio, Italy, captured a sunbeam passing through a fragmented sculpture by Bruno Catalano

It was easy for this newscaster to pray for this bird in this perfectly timed photo, taken in the UK, which looks like the pet is holding the presenter’s head in its mouth

This bizarre snap gives the optical illusion that this cat has no body, but it’s not clear how it happened

This person, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, was so lucky to perfectly time the direction of this moon-look street sign

We know there are two people in this photo, but it’s hard to see where one starts and the other ends

Never underestimate the power of a duck! The cute animal looks like it managed to break through these steel gates

In this hilarious photo, the giraffe on TV looks almost 3D and sticks out of the screen to feast on this person’s houseplant

This candid photo of a dog relaxing under a car made his owners giggle because it looks like it has exhaust pipes for eyes

This incredible snap was captured at just the right time and anyone would do a double take