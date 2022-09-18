People share snaps of the most beautifully unique buildings they’ve come across
Built to stand out! Gallery reveals some of the most striking structures around the world – from a cafe shaped like a grasshopper to an Indian temple inspired by the curves of a SNAKE
These beautiful and unusual buildings definitely stand out in the skyline.
Architecture lovers from around the world have posted pictures of the quirky buildings on the Unique Building Twitter page, which were compiled into a gallery by Bored Panda.
One of the standouts is a cafe in South Korea that is shaped like a giant grasshopper, elsewhere there is a magnificent temple in India that is shaped like a giant orange snake.
The images also celebrate the very best in traditional design, including the Sun and Moon Pagodas, a huge tourist attraction in Guilin, China.
Architecture lovers have been posting pictures of quirky buildings on Twitter page Unique Building, which were compiled into a gallery by Bored Panda, including this cafe in South Korea shaped like a big green grasshopper made from train carriages
This magnificent temple called Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in India, dedicated to Lorn Krishna, is in the shape of a giant orange snake
25 Green is a residential building in Turin, Italy, and is generally known as the urban tree house, in total there are 150 trees on these terraces
Designed by landscape architect Piet Oudolf, this unique building called Valley, in Amsterdam, contains apartments, shops, offices, cultural institutes and a creative center
This breathtaking building Les Espaces d’Abraxas – Noisy le Grand, located in France, near Paris, was designed by Ricardo Bofill in 1982
This beautiful railway museum in Tomobe, Japan, also known as SL Kyuurokukan, was shaped to look like a brown locomotive
Located in Prague, this stunning 600-year-old clock tower is the world’s oldest astrological clock still in operation
You better not be afraid of heights if you want to score one of the terrace apartments in this building complex in Guizhou, China
These breathtaking buildings of the Sun and Moon Pagodas in Guilin, China are huge tourist attractions and are even connected by a tunnel at the bottom of the lake
The PAN Treetop Cabin, in Norway, is nestled among the treetops of Finnskogen, a forest region on the Swedish border
A fantastic vertical garden located in Madrid, covers an entire exterior wall of the building with plants
This 3D mural in Mannheim, Germany was painted on the side of a building to give the perfect illusion that the building was whimsical
This unique structure was built in the 18th century and is one of the oldest buildings in Hattfjelldal Norland
Narai-juku, in Japanm is a unique town with unique wooden houses along a small street, the town was known as Narai of a Thousand Houses