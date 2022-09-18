People share snaps of the most beautifully unique buildings they’ve come across

<!–

These beautiful and unusual buildings definitely stand out in the skyline.

Architecture lovers from around the world have posted pictures of the quirky buildings on the Unique Building Twitter page, which were compiled into a gallery by Bored Panda.

One of the standouts is a cafe in South Korea that is shaped like a giant grasshopper, elsewhere there is a magnificent temple in India that is shaped like a giant orange snake.

The images also celebrate the very best in traditional design, including the Sun and Moon Pagodas, a huge tourist attraction in Guilin, China.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the best examples…

Architecture lovers have been posting pictures of quirky buildings on Twitter page Unique Building, which were compiled into a gallery by Bored Panda, including this cafe in South Korea shaped like a big green grasshopper made from train carriages

This magnificent temple called Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in India, dedicated to Lorn Krishna, is in the shape of a giant orange snake

25 Green is a residential building in Turin, Italy, and is generally known as the urban tree house, in total there are 150 trees on these terraces

Designed by landscape architect Piet Oudolf, this unique building called Valley, in Amsterdam, contains apartments, shops, offices, cultural institutes and a creative center

This breathtaking building Les Espaces d’Abraxas – Noisy le Grand, located in France, near Paris, was designed by Ricardo Bofill in 1982

This beautiful railway museum in Tomobe, Japan, also known as SL Kyuurokukan, was shaped to look like a brown locomotive

Located in Prague, this stunning 600-year-old clock tower is the world’s oldest astrological clock still in operation

You better not be afraid of heights if you want to score one of the terrace apartments in this building complex in Guizhou, China

These breathtaking buildings of the Sun and Moon Pagodas in Guilin, China are huge tourist attractions and are even connected by a tunnel at the bottom of the lake

The PAN Treetop Cabin, in Norway, is nestled among the treetops of Finnskogen, a forest region on the Swedish border

A fantastic vertical garden located in Madrid, covers an entire exterior wall of the building with plants

This 3D mural in Mannheim, Germany was painted on the side of a building to give the perfect illusion that the building was whimsical

This unique structure was built in the 18th century and is one of the oldest buildings in Hattfjelldal Norland