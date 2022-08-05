People share snaps of hilarious signs that will make you laugh

A funny sign a day, keeps the frown away – from a reminder not to breathe underwater to comic truths about cats and their lofty ways.

People all over the world are sharing the funniest characters they’ve seen along the way.

LifestyleA2Z has collected some of the most eye-catching, including a bookstore that puts up a chalkboard sign announcing that all current affairs reading material has been moved to the post-apocalyptic fiction section.

Elsewhere, in the US, someone couldn’t be bothered to update the sign outside their local church and kept it simple by saying, “Sins bad, Jesus good.”

Here, FEMAIL has selected some of the most hilarious characters to put a smile on your face…

No laughing matter! This sign in the US has an unfortunate image. The drowning stick man resembles the acronym LOL (laughing out loud)

Meow! Flutes! A North Carolina veterinary group has cats on their minds and just wants owners to know that their furry friends will always ignore them

Mention the obvious! This British swimming pool reminds people how to stay safe in the water…

The end of time as we know it! A bookshop, which could be anywhere in the world, gives their view of the political and social events

Relief! US car owners all breathed a sigh of relief when they saw this typo and happily parked where they wanted

that’s how you do that! We wonder what happened to push these tailors to make such detailed washing instructions

Keep it simple! In the US, this church’s sign-changer has had enough of the hot weather and hard work, so he’s used his advertising skills to lure the congregation in and reduce his workload

Purr-fect! A coffee shop doesn’t want one of its customers in for an unpleasant surprise when their mischievous cat jumps on tables and knocks off drinks

No judgment here! Everyone welcome, this restaurant says if you can reach the water and want a drink they won’t stop you

Interesting… In Seattle, WallingfordSign.com lets the public know that when they visit the Air & Space Museum, they can expect air and space

Dry humor! Poor Nemo… We wonder how Yorkshire parents will explain this to their Pixar-loving kids

Would you like milk with that? This Starbucks in Hawaii was amazed to see someone using their facility for coffee and not an office