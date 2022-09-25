WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


People share snaps of beautiful antique furniture which they have restored

Australia
By Jacky

Back in shape! Collectors share photos of beautiful antique furniture that has been restored to its original glory – including an Art Deco sideboard

  • Over the years, people have ruined beautiful furniture with style changes
  • Now social media users from all over the world have started to restore the items
  • Bored Panda has collected the best examples in an interesting gallery for you
  • Underneath, an old bookcase, which had been painted matt black, was restored

By Ellen Coughlan for Mailonline

Published: 08:23, 25 September 2022 | Up to date: 08:32, 25 September 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

You might also like More from author
More Stories

M&Ms fans finally discover what the…

Jacky

A man who’s dog ‘helped him…

Jacky

Optus customers slam telco for failing…

Jacky
1 of 5,102

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More