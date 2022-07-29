People share nightmare neighbour stories about including stealing a cat and breaking into the house

People share their stories of nightmare neighbors, from those caught spying to thieves trying to steal pets.

Reply to a discussion on the UK parenting forum mumsnetpeople shared their horror stories about the people who lived next door.

The conversation was sparked by a woman who said she had a curious neighbor who always seemed to know her business.

She said that after she and her partner bought a new laptop, the neighbor asked her about it – despite the fact that she never spoke to him about it.

Responding to a discussion on the British parenting forum Mumsnet, people shared their horror stories about the people who lived next door. stock image

The conversation was sparked by a woman, pictured, who said she has a curious neighbor who always seems to know her business

The woman said, “He’s spying or looking through his Ring doorbell (this isn’t the first time he suddenly knows things about us without us telling him and I’ve caught him spying before).”

By asking people to share their nightmarish neighbor stories so she could “put it into perspective,” people trumped the nosy neighbor dilemma with stories of border disputes, theft, and even orgies.

One person said their neighbor sent them fake legal letters about where the boundary should be in the yard after he “attempted” to steal a piece of land.

Another person, from Knutsford, said that while neighbors had an extension put up by a ‘bankrupt contractor’, the work managed to remove half of their kitchen roof, which they only discovered when they got home from work. .

Many people have had border disputes with their neighbors, which have even been taken to court

One couple had such a lengthy dispute with their neighbors that they went to court over where to put the fence between their homes.

The poster wrote: ‘We came home to find’ [our next-door neighbour] moved the border fence in front of our properties. She had cameras set up to film what our reaction would be.

“When we spoke to her, she insisted the strip of land was hers.”

They added that the dispute, which cost two years in attorneys’ fees, has taken a toll on their mental health.

For many people who live with nightmarish neighbors nearby, their pets are the source of tension.

This person’s neighbor takes curiosity to a new level and watches him take a shower. Another claims their neighbor tried to steal their cat

One person accused his neighbor of trying to steal their cat, while another made a much darker claim – that the neighbor had poisoned their cat.

Fortunately, the cat survived the ordeal, but is “a little nervous around new people,” according to the owner.

Nosy neighbors are an invasion of privacy at the best of times, but one poster said the woman who lives next door takes curiosity to a new level.

They wrote: “My old neighbor was really passive-aggressive and a few times I caught her standing in front of my bathroom window taking a shower.”

They added: “I had strong words and invested in blinds.”

Neighborhood stories about nightmares ranged from people having parking disputes to people being invited to orgies

Others complained that their nightmare neighbors had broken into their homes, gossiped to ex-girlfriends about new partners, and even became aggressive about parking.

However, one person seemed to have the opposite problem as their partner was way too friendly.

They wrote: ‘We lived next door to a couple who were constantly trying to trick us into an orgy.

“It started out very subtle, then went to less subtle hints, and then one day they just came out with it. We said no and remained friends, but it was very strange.’