People share hilariously stupid online posts from those who shouldn’t be allowed on the internet

We can all learn a lot from using social media. However, sometimes it can feel like it makes people dumber.

Social media users from around the world are sharing the hilarious comments they’ve seen online with Bored Panda collecting the most shockingly stupid posts in a hilarious gallery.

One person surprised other Facebook users when they wondered why farmers grew crops when they could shop at the supermarket instead.

Another became confused when he saw the reflection of a car in the window of a bank.

Here FEMAIL presents some questionable posts shared online…

Foreign! This person in the US seemed to have never seen a reflection and was shocked to see a car in the bank

How so? This dad, from the US, could learn a thing or two from his ‘beautiful’ smart daughter because plutonium is a byproduct of the nuclear power industry and indeed not found on Pluto

How so? After a man approached another American Facebook user to ask for the dimensions of a refrigerator, she was found not to speak English either.

Perfect mask to catch Covid! An American named this mask with holes in it as ‘perfect’ because it is breathable

It’s not milk! Apparently this person from the US doesn’t understand where cow’s milk comes from

Uncomfortable! This person seemed very confused about how long the earth has been around and said it was only 2100 years old

Boy or girl? One person was left stunned after asking for suggestions for names for male puppies – only to ask the dog’s gender

That doesn’t look good! A person from the US revealed that they had sanded down their tires to remove all the ridges – without thinking about the consequences

How do you measure love? One person shared this remarkable text exchange after telling their partner that ’60 minutes feels like an hour with you’

That is NOT how we measure years! One person said they thought scientists are ‘not real’ and doubted the existence of dinosaurs if they went extinct ‘a million years ago’