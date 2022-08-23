People share hilarious T-shirt slogans from dark humour to outrageously controversial statements 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There are plenty of funny slogan t-shirts out there, but these pictures prove that not all of them hit the mark.

People from all over the world took to social media to share the weirdest, funniest downright bizarre tops they’ve seen. The best examples were collected by the Instagram account Good shirts and shared in a gallery by Bored Panda.

An elderly man shed light on his mortality with a hilarious t-shirt that read, “Cremation is my last hope for a smoking hot body.”

While another man carried a slightly creepy catchphrase that read, “If she’s got a heartbeat, she’s not my type.”

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most outrageous, yet funny T-shirt slogans…

To smoke! In a gallery collected by Bored Panda from the Instagram account Good Shirts, people from around the world have shared examples of hilarious T-shirt slogans, including an old man with a dark humor T-shirt slogan from ‘Cremation is my last hope at a smoking nice body’

Cute! Another guy announced that he liked a completely different kind of BDSM that involved cute puppies

New number! Another T-shirt gave the popular Khia song an updated, more recognizable lyric “My neck, my back, my anxiety attack”

Yaks! This man has made it very clear that he wants to be left alone with a slightly menacing but hilarious slogan

horrifying! While another guy had a somewhat creepy catchphrase that read ‘If she’s got a heartbeat, she’s not my type’

Take it easy! This post will resonate with millions of people around the world as we all met this man at a party

Brie-liant! This cheese lover changed the text of Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams for his new catchy slogan T-shirt

hmm? I think mistakes were made in making this hilarious t-shirt or maybe he just let everyone know ahead of time

Facts! Some T-shirts come with very valid points, like this woman’s feminist slogan, which makes perfect sense

Disappointment: This funny T-shirt is beautifully honest, yet hilarious, many people would resonate with this level of self-awareness

Amen: Today’s religion looks a little different! Let’s hope this woman didn’t wear her new T-shirt to mass

yep! This T-shirt was probably made in 2020 as many people around the world will resonate with it

I think it’s fine! This man decided to make a big statement with his slogan T-shirt and let the world know his stance on bisexuals