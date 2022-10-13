People share hilarious examples of 'ugly architecture' 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but when it comes to these buildings, everyone agrees they are eyesores at best.

People from France, the US and more have shared funny photos of ugly architecture on the trivia website Bored Panda.

In Loganville, Georgia, an investor went bankrupt after building mega-mansions without an architect based on his own vision.

Meanwhile, a rental property near Balatonszemes in Hungary left much to be desired for vacationers.

People from France, the US and more have been sharing funny pictures of ugly architecture on trivia website Bored Panda. This American house’s impractical window display raised eyebrows

The tower next to this suburban house in the US reminded people of a small air traffic control tower found in airports

Gives ‘steak house’ a whole new meaning! Neighbors in the US were baffled by this person’s very special front porch, which was adorned with red steaks

This American house, which was apparently designed by someone who loved boulders, was also condemned by the online gallery

Whoever designed this house went for a futuristic, outer-spacey look – but the end result was not a success

In Loganville, Georgia, an investor went bankrupt after building mega-mansions without an architect based on his own vision

The St Pierre Church in Pau was designed by the esteemed architect André Remondet in 1962 with a futuristic interior, but sixty years later it does not please

This rental property near Balatonszemes in Hungary left a lot to be desired for vacationers who didn’t like that it looked like a simple white block

Someone referred to this green building, shaped like a rectangle, as a ‘monstrosity’

A North Brooklyn, Williamsburg, NYC apartment complex that was made of two parts didn’t sit well with neighbors

The roof of the house is so low that it looks like the property has been hammered into the ground or stomped on, someone said

This leaning gray building, believed to be in the US, was called ‘terrible’ by a passerby who didn’t like its architectural style

One critic said this basic white building with three garage doors looks like a five-year-old child tried to design it