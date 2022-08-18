People share bizarre vintage photos of some stomach-churning recipes of the past

<!–

Home cooks in the 1950s and 1960s had a very bizarre idea of ​​what a good meal is.

A Facebook group called Disgusting vintage recipes shares some of the gut-wrenching creations from around the world that seemed like a good idea at the time.

Bored Panda collected some of the group’s most eye-watering dishes that ignore the culinary rules we’ve been taught all our lives.

One recipe included jelly and spaghetti hoops topped with sausages and olives, while another even turned the plain salad into a gelatinous disaster.

Here, FEMAIL explores some of the most shocking flavor combinations that could put you off your dinner…

Facebook group Disgusting Vintage Recipes showed this very bizarre jello spaghetti hope pie with sausage and olives

Yes, of course! This Salmon avocado mold is enough to scare anyone from dinner, the recipe featured mixed salmon and olives mixed with gelatin for the filling

The stuff of nightmares! If you want to get your kids to eat fish, avoid this pie at all costs

What a lovely looking gingerbread house, you may think. Look again! This festive, fairytale gingerbread house replica is made from salami

A recurring theme in many of the vintage meals was to make savory meat dishes look like cake, like this tuna, cheese, and macaroni bread.

No thank you! Another strange recipe shared was this green jelly shrimp salad pie with tomatoes, peas and shrimp

Jelly is a staple in vintage cookbooks — and it seems there was no greater dish to bring out at a dinner party than a jelly-covered salad with floating chunks of radish

Bird indeed! Resembling a Christmas pudding, this poultry and spinach pudding consisted of frozen spinach, chicken, turkey and was drizzled with brandy and set on fire

No more jelly! Another popular delicacy was tomato sauce in lemon flavored jelly, which also includes Worcester sauce for those with a stomach strong enough to try it.

This mushroom filled plaice looks like the fish has been cut open and its insides are about to run out… not the most appetizing looking meal

Would you try this? The Americans love a milkshake, but we doubt this dessert, made from whipped plums