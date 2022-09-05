People share adults’ most immature tantrums

We can all freak out from time to time, but some people are worse than others at controlling their mood.

People across the UK have the mumsnet to share the most demeaning public tantrums they’ve seen in adults — and some have admitted to having a breakdown.

The toe-curling tales involve an uncle sulking about his Christmas present to a woman who takes her daughter to Superdrug, only for her to have an all-powerful breakdown.

On the UK parenting forum, a woman said she had seen a woman in her 40s berate a man who worked in a shop loudly about a product she didn’t want in stock.

She said, “Then she started jumping up and down on the spot, stamping her feet like a toddler, and then sat cross-legged on the floor in the middle of the aisle, arms crossed, lower lip thrust out.”

She asked people to share their stories about the most immature or spoiled behavior they’d seen from an adult.

The woman added that she was mortified in front of everyone there, but was “secretly glad to witness it.”

Users quickly revealed their most immature and embarrassing stories.

One woman revealed that her ex-boyfriend had a superiority complex and greatly embarrassed herself in front of neighbors when he couldn’t park in the space outside her house because she let a guest use it.

She said: ‘[He] would arrive last and be outraged that he didn’t have one of the private spaces, so instead of parking in the public parking lot, he parked in my neighbor’s wide driveway, without asking.’

Unimpressed, the neighbor moved city gems in her driveway to fend him off, but the user explained how the situation resolved itself.

‘When someone (I’m guessing a local farmer/tractor) swept the side of his car – which was sticking out in the lane [he] got a hissing fit, blamed me, said if I had given him priority it wouldn’t have happened and I had to pay for the repairs.

“I told him to grow up and get out of his car, he stormed off. And that was that.’

A woman said her colleague’s wife tried to make him come home early to help her find her keys because she didn’t want to break a nail

Another commented, “I know someone who only has pictures of herself in her house. She has entire collages of photos, all of hers alone.

‘Also photo frames with multiple photos, all of hers. And even a digital photo frame with only pictures of her.

“She goes on vacation with other people and then chooses only the photos of herself to show. Not a single photo of anyone else in her house.

“So weird and the kind of thing a teenager would do!”

Another user said: ‘I lived with my ex and his sister, who was a vegetarian. Had bought myself a lovely can of Heinz beans and sausages.

“Came down one morning and found she had eaten the beans from the can. I expressed my annoyance and was physically yelled at and rushed to the bathroom.

‘The same person used to eat the eggs from the scotch eggs and leave the fleshy shells in the package.

“I wish this was a joke.”

Someone revealed how they met an immature man on the London Underground who tried his luck to get an available seat.

They said: ‘As I got on a Tube carriage on one side, a very well dressed chap got in on the other side and sprinted through the carriage towards me to get the last seat, landed on the cushion and turned to give me a superior grin.

‘I hadn’t lived in London that long and looked at him a little open-mouthed. The guy sitting next to him clapped his hands slowly and said to him, “Despite what you may think, they’re not musical chairs mate.”

Elsewhere, a woman shared an awkward Christmas morning her parents had with her aunt and uncle 25 years ago.

Her uncle grumbled the moment her parents had given him and his wife, even though it was exactly what they had asked for: a house phone.

She said: ‘My uncle collapsed and sulked (or in Welsh patriarchal parlance ‘pouted’) to such an extent that my parents were so concerned how deeply they had offended him with a gift that was both a) practical b) solicited and c ) much more expensive than what they got.’

She added that her parents were so uncomfortable that they had to give him another gift — a portrait of him they had ordered and planned to give him on his birthday — to calm him down.