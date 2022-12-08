People say it’s childish that I call my parents every day aged 23

<!–

When was the last time you spoke to your parents? If it wasn’t yesterday, 23-year-old Jenna Clark thinks it’s been too long.

The writer, who lives in Orlando, started calling her parents every day when she moved to college at the age of 19. Four years later, she calls her New York-based mother and father daily.

“It started because I was lonely. At first I found it very difficult to make friends at university and sometimes didn’t talk to anyone for days’, Jenna tells Metro.co.uk.

“But I kept doing it because I love them and really want to know how their days go and what they’ve been up to.”

Jenna doesn’t understand people who see not speaking to family for a long time as a sign of maturity.

“It’s not a sign of weakness or immaturity,” she explains. “People can still be independent and seek emotional support from their families — if they have a good relationship with them.”

Jenna says she gets a lot out of her daily check-ins with her parents, but she reserves certain topics for each of them.

Jenna admits that she talks to her parents to make herself feel better, and seeks confirmation of their positive reactions to her achievements.

“Usually I call my dad to ask him about his day and if he has any advice or guidance for me on doing things like trying to fix the television in my flat.

“Usually I call my mom to see how she’s doing, to talk about the TikToks I woke up to and she sent me, or to discuss vacation plans and upcoming visits.”

She recently called her mom because she was feeling sick, and during the call, her mom discovered that Jenna’s purifier was the cause.

“They’re always willing to listen to what I have to say, even if they think it’s silly – like when I call to ask if the oven should be on a certain setting.”

But in the end she does it for them.

“My parents have done so much for me all my life. The least I can do is pick up the phone for a few minutes – it’s not rocket science or a burden.

“Some of us don’t realize how lucky we are to still have them in our lives, and a simple phone call can go a long way. I never regret it.’

