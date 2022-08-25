People reveal the VERY shocking discoveries they’ve made when snooping on their partners

<!–

We’ve all been tempted to spy on our partners, but these confessions show that you can be better prepared for what you discover.

People have shared the shocking discoveries they have made while spying on their partners through the US-based anonymous sharing app To whisper.

A woman was stunned when she learned that her boyfriend had married another woman so that he could become a US citizen.

And another admitted she regretted poking around after finding out her boyfriend was preparing to propose and ruined the surprise.

Meanwhile, several people found out the hard way that their partners had joined dating apps, cheated or hoped.

A Los Angeles Person Found Out Their Boyfriend Had A Secret Wife

A Colorado husband admitted he regretted poking around after discovering his wife told her friends he wasn’t good in bed

This person from Culver City, California admitted she regretted poking around after finding out her boyfriend was preparing to propose and ruined the surprise

A soldier at Camp Pendleton North in California was heartbroken to discover that his girlfriend of four years had cheated on him with two men while he was away on training

A person from Cornelius Oregon said she wasn’t happy to hear that her boyfriend talked more with someone he’d met online than with her

After getting engaged, a Denton, Texas woman revealed that she found out that her fiancé had signed up to a dating site months earlier.

Not only did this individual from Show Low, Arizona, find out that her partner was cheating on her, she realized he was still talking to the woman he was cheating on her with.

A person found out her husband cheated on her with a man, and regretted not snooping through his phone sooner

A woman from Enid, Oklahoma, was disheartened to discover her husband was making a plan for him to leave, pretending everything was okay

A friend from Oskaloosa, Iowa, discovered her boyfriend was fantasizing about dating another man and said he could have just told her

Sometimes surprises can be good too! A woman discovered that her boyfriend hid tampons for her in his flat for her to use when she came to visit

An Atlanta, Georgia man found a suspicious key to a hotel room after his wife returned home from a night out with the girls at 6 a.m.