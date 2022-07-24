People reveal the things their exes stole after a break up including ‘priceless’ family heirlooms

In an ideal world, all breakups would be amicable and friendly, but sadly, that’s not always the case.

Shocking confessions have shown that your partner isn’t always the only thing you lose in a breakup, with some people realizing that their exes had stolen from them too.

On the secret app Whisper, people in the US have revealed some of the most horrible things their exes have stolen during or after a breakup.

One woman shared how one ex stole her late mother and grandmother’s rings, leaving her feeling helpless, while another admitted their ex stole a car, dumped it four and a half hours away, and had to rely on friends to get him. pick up.

Here, FEMAIL lists some of the most shocking acts of revenge…

‘So ruined’! This Person Shared How Their Ex Stole A Favorite Comforting Clothes After They Break Up, Claiming The Deed Was ‘Broken’

This person had a long journey to retrieve his stolen car, which was dumped 4 and a half hours away by an ex

Adult Day! An ex stole a credit car and got the most out of it, leaving the ex with the huge bill at the end. “It feels good to try to get my life back.”

This embittered ex stole their former partner’s charger – forcing them to rely on a cheap version that left their phone in a bad way

I hate him! This partner went to low level and stole from his former partner’s child and took away his Pokémon game

This person thought their breakup was mutual, but they were shocked when their ex stole some shirts, cut them up and left them on the porch

Playing games! This person shares how his ex stole the TV and empty boxes ready for a move

This person has nothing left after their breakup – not even their identity!

This person’s ex made it personal when they stole a play they wrote for their mom

This person lost friends during the breakup. And admits: ‘I can’t take it anymore. I’ve got nobody.’

This ex stole their dog, but got rid of it. When they reunited a year later, the person felt bad and didn’t know whether to take the dog back in case another child lost

This person can’t get books from the library because the ex had received huge fines over the course of a year

This ex stole a ‘priceless’ family heirloom that had been in the family for generations

Thanks for the music! This person has lost CDs they mixed with friends in high school, but now has no more after their ex stole the files

Talk about petty! This ex stole all the remotes for various devices in the house

This person had two ex-partners who stole clothes. In the end “I had what I had on my back then.”