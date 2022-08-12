People reveal the real reason why the spark died in their relationship

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There are all kinds of reasons why relationships end — but these confessions prove they’re not all good.

People from all over the world have gone to the secret sharing app To whisper to reveal the reasons they lose interest in their partners, from their choice of shoes to their feelings for Harry Potter.

One woman confessed that her boyfriend’s malapropisms were enough to put her on the brink of a breakup, while another said her partner is just too clingy and considerate.

Meanwhile, a man said he is leaving his girlfriend because he is tired of her being selfish in bed.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the most glaring confessions…

Toxic masculinity: This Chicago woman shared a confusing post trying to explain why her metrosexual boyfriend is such a turn off

It’s a game of give and take: this person wants to break up with his girlfriend because they don’t feel happy in the bedroom

She is ready to walk! A woman from Colleyville, Texas has had an extreme reaction to her boyfriend’s new shoe choice

Drama queen! This woman wants ‘more fights and problems’ in her relationship, something people usually try to avoid

No child’s play! This person from the US was offended by her partner’s view of Harry Potter

Slip of the tongue! This man’s quirky way of talking is enough to take his girlfriend out of the relationship altogether

feeling claustrophobic: this person from Vancouver, Washington, is smothered by his girlfriend’s overly affectionate behavior

It’s not just about looks! This woman from Hampton, West London, feels like there’s a rapport between her boyfriend

Smothered: A woman in Flint, Michigan, has similar problems to others and is uncomfortable with her boyfriend’s interest and affection

Too close to home: A woman struggles to be intimate with her boyfriend after someone points out the resemblance between him and her brother

Low blow: A woman from the US confessed that she can’t get used to the fact that her boyfriend has an uncircumcised penis

Too Much of a Good Thing: This Person Claims His Boyfriend’s Loving Nature Is a Turn-Off, But Maybe Something Deeper Is Going On

Not her type! This woman equates hockey with being ‘a man’ and the fact that her current boyfriend doesn’t like sports proves problematic