People reveal the craziest things they’ve come across while lingerie shopping

Buying lingerie is never easy, but these people have taken it to a whole new level of uncomfortable.

From the UK to Nevada and Minnesota, shoppers have anonymously shared the wildest things they’ve come across while shopping for their lingerie on the confession site Whisper.

A Hertfordshire woman revealed she awkwardly bumped into her mother-in-law who was shopping for lingerie.

Meanwhile, one shocked customer said their jaws ‘hit the floor’ when another woman tried on a bra in the middle of a store.

And one man admitted he bought lingerie for his girlfriend so he could try it on while she was travelling.

One man revealed that he liked to buy lingerie for strangers online and asked to send him a photo

Cutting! A curvy lingerie shopper revealed how she was fat-shamed by another customer but stood her ground

An American shopper admitted to having sex with a salesperson from the mall where she bought lingerie

Another man admitted that he liked to buy himself some nice lingerie, including thongs and shorts – and asked if it was normal

No privacy! A woman revealed her shock after seeing a man pull a bra over his shirt in the middle of a shop

Another woman from Phoenix, Arizona shared her annoyance at the fact that her husband was ’embarrassed’ about shopping for lingerie with her

A man recalled how he once went lingerie shopping with a girl who used her girlfriend’s credit card to pay for their sexy pieces

A married man from Standale, Michigan admitted that he liked to buy lingerie for other women and that his wife had no idea

A shopper based in Gobles, Michigan revealed that the salesperson at the store where she bought lingerie couldn’t help but comment on her body

A new mother was left red-cheeked as she began to produce breast milk while shopping for more bras

A woman was left horrified after another woman walked up to her wearing nothing but lingerie and asked her if she ‘still looked sexy’