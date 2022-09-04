People reveal petty things they’ve done, like secretly bidding against colleagues in online auctions

People have revealed some of the trivial things they have done to get revenge after feeling wronged by others.

The conversation came about after an anonymous mumsnet user, believed to be based in the UK, owned her own favorite pettiness – before asking others to share theirs.

She explained that when people drive too close to her, she deliberately slows down, adding, “If they don’t back up, I’ll keep driving as slow as I can to make a point.”

The poster asked, “Even if you didn’t act on it, what’s the most narrow-minded thing you’ve considered doing?”

One respondent revealed a mean trick they play with their partner, writing: ‘If my DP has done something to annoy me, I wait until he’s in the shower and then leave a cold tap on for a short blast.

This makes the shower water hotter. Not enough to burn, but enough to bring him down the temperature and by the time the cold tap is turned off he’ll have a much cooler shower.’

Another, self-described as “sad and incredibly petty,” revealed they once secretly bid at an auction to drive up the price of an item an unpopular colleague wanted.

They wrote: ‘A co-worker of mine (whom I didn’t like very much) had a plastic barbie sign that she was strangely attached to. She would always use it. One day she dropped it and it broke and she was very upset.

“Then she found the same sign on eBay and made an offer on it. I decided to bid against her to drive up the price. This stupid plastic sign went to £35 before I stopped and let her win the auction. She still talks about the “mysterious bidder” who was also so desperate to buy the board. Yes, I am sad and incredibly petty.’

Another Mumsnetter with resentment in the workplace added, “Incredibly tame, but it really gave me satisfaction. One particularly annoying manager at an old job had a name that could be spelled with or without an “e.” I’ve always misspelled it in emails because I knew it annoyed her.”

And another opened up about using pettiness to get revenge on a manager, writing, “My boss always refused anyone to use (her) the office stapler. If you had to use it, she’d let you do it at her desk and she’d frown at you if you dared crack it too hard.

“When I left, I stole it.”

And the pettiness extended beyond the workplace: for a commentator, a neighbor was the target.

She admitted: “I used to let my neighbors use my Wi-Fi when they were in the area – not often because they have second homes abroad.

“The guy was rude and snappy to me one day, so without telling them I changed the password so they couldn’t figure it out and I knew they wouldn’t have the guts to ask me for the new password. It gave me much more joy than it really should have.’

Another IT-related incident went even further, when a Mumsnetter wrote: ‘I repaired a family member’s computer. It was full of viruses and malware. Took a few hours to fix.

“I wasn’t offered a single drink, he didn’t thank me and was generally rude while I arranged it.

Before I left, I wrote a little script that made it beep loudly at random intervals and cause it to run on startup. Only a few times a day, but enough to be extremely annoying.’

A poster revealed that they once got into a minor fight with a sibling, with whom they shared a car.

They wrote: ‘This is not revenge, but it is petty (both of us). When my sister and I still loved at home, but after we both learned to drive, we shared a car. My mother owned it and paid the running costs, but we had to buy our own gas.

“We were always arguing about whether one of us had used more gas than she paid. To the extent that we would fill up with £3 of petrol for each short journey. Really petty!’

Another opened up about how they got themselves back on a terrible date, explaining, “I once went on a date (OLD) with a guy who was arrogant and just completely awful. He talked about himself nonstop and had the audacity to tell me he didn’t like the way I did my hair.

“Years later I somehow ran into him at a performance. He recognized me and came to say hello. I pretended I had NO idea who he was. He kept protesting and trying to remind me and was extremely provoked that I couldn’t remember him AT ALL. It was delicious.’