People reveal hilarious and cringeworthy messages from their exes

A series of hilarious messages between exes from around the world have been shared online, showing why sometimes it’s better to have a clean breakup.

Post the hilarious and embarrassing texts on TextsOfYouEx, An ex-lover shared a conversation in which she insisted she didn’t want to read a letter from her ex.

Some argued over whether to return the items, other hopeful exes asked why their number had been removed or blocked.

An insecure ex asked his former partner if a part of his anatomy really was ‘big’ as she had said.

Here Femail brings you the funniest ex messages from all over the world…

Unrequited love: This former love did not understand why he was being rejected, until his ex explained it to him

Opposites attract: Or in some cases, they don’t. This ex-couple argued over whether it was worth getting together for a sock

Hopeful Nostalgia: This former flame tried to spark a little longing in her ex, but it didn’t work.

Heartbreaking: This ex begged for patience, but his ex-lover was clearly not interested and didn’t want a letter.

Who says romance is dead? This ex was hoping for a quick hookup, but he quickly got slapped in the face

Insecure: This man wanted to know if what his ex-partner said about his body was true. Kindly, she didn’t reply.

Short but sweet: This ex was hoping the answer was no when he asked if they still hated them, but they were slapped with the truth.

Honesty is the best policy? This person wrote how she felt about herself, but perhaps unsurprisingly, she didn’t get a response.

This ex tried to communicate with an emotional confession that he may have revealed too much, too soon.

This master wordsmith kept it simple with an honest account of his situation, while asking a shocking question.

An ex tried to reassure his former flame that they’re not the problem, that his “really high standards” are