‘People love my nipples!’ Kylie Jenner gets playful as she slips back into sexy latex

After the birth of her second child on last week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner returns in the third episode with a humorous slip of the tongue.

While Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were in Milan and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble in Palm Springs, the 25-year-old billionaire was gearing up for her first photo shoot since the birth of her second child.

During a confessional explaining the shoot, Jenner playfully joked, “People love my nipples,” while trying to say that people love her new lip oil.

“They’re actually our best-selling Kylie skin product, so people love the lip ol…” Kylie said, as one producer joked, “Love the nipple.”

“People love my nipples…just kidding,” Kylie joked in confession, before correcting, “Oh sorry, sorry, I meant lip oil.”

Kylie can be seen in a hot pink spandex top and confesses, “It’s my first photo shoot since having a baby, so I’m really forgetting how to pose.”

“But it’s nice, I’m really happy to be back,” Kylie said, adding that she feels like she’s been really spoiled for the past few months, because I could be with my daughter all day, and now I have me my new baby .’

After the shoot, Kylie asks her team what they thought and if they missed her because her hairdresser, Jesus Guerrero, says, “Yeah. Did you miss us?’

“I’ve missed you guys so much,” Kylie said, confessing it’s hard, “so hard to leave them and go back to work.

“It can be difficult to juggle them at times, but my mother is the best example I can look up to. She has 100 kids and she still manages to do it all,” adds Kylie.

Fans were fooled last week in the second episode of The Kardashians, which was revealed to be filmed six months BEFORE the premiere, where Khloe addressed the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The season actually kicks off in February 2022, when the family gets ready to welcome Kylie’s second child.

“I feel like on my second, you just anticipate everything and you know what’s going to happen and you’ve done it before, so I feel like I was a lot more present this time,” Kylie says in confession.

Kris is heard saying, “He’s gone” when we hear the baby cry but don’t see the child, as Kylie adds, “Congratulations on 2/2/22.

They show Kylie’s first photo shared of her son Wolf holding his mother’s hand on Instagram on February 6, 2022, before Kris says Wolf is her 11th grandchild and she “couldn’t be more excited” by letting their family know. add. year.’

While Wolf was initially believed to be the child’s name, Kylie later revealed that the name has since changed, although she hasn’t revealed it yet.