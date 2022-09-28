People left ‘disgusted’ by TikToker’s eating LIVE crabs

Social media users have been divided over videos showing people eating live crabs.

The clips, which have been shared on platforms including TikTok and Instagram, have led to some people accusing diners of ‘animal cruelty’.

But others have stepped up to defend the practice, noting that it is “part of the culture” in certain parts of countries, including South Korea and China.

Two clips posted online show women sitting in front of a bowl full of live crabs. They pour spices and alcohol over the dish to spice it up and then eat the crabs whole.

The videos have horrified some viewers, with some saying it’s cruel and could lead to health problems.

One posted: ‘How to get a parasite’. Another wrote: ‘Why wouldn’t you make them?’

But another woman stepped in and said, ‘This is the kind of thing that my Korean church was divided on.

‘My mum said it wasn’t common and that it would happen in small villages, we used to see an old man do it – but my mum was against it and said it was cruel.’

Another wrote: ‘It’s part of their culture, stop hating.’

Others were quick to clarify that it is not a widespread practice in response to some of the racist comments posted.

One wrote: ‘I have eaten live seafood in Asia, certainly in China, but it is NOT widespread, it is not a common thing.’

Some viewers were intrigued by the idea, with one asking: ‘Can someone tell me if it’s safe to eat because I want to try it.’

The practice of eating live seafood is nothing new, as delicacies such as drunken shrimp – where live shrimp are marinated in sauce, beer and then devoured – have been enjoyed in coastal areas of Asia for decades.

There are risks to eating raw seafood, such as catching tapeworms and other pathogens that cause a serious impact on human health.

Debates surrounding marine animal sentience have come to a head in recent years, with the UK declaring several marine animals sentient.

An amendment to the Animal Welfare (Sensation) Bill following the LSE report on decapod and octopus sentience last year said: ‘Crabs, octopuses and lobsters must be recognized as sentient beings in government policy-making.’

The move followed the findings of a government-commissioned independent review by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), which concluded that there is strong scientific evidence for decapod crustaceans and cephalopod mollusks having thoughts and feelings.

Similar doctrines state that octopuses must be killed humanely in the EU since 2016.

In 2013 Atlantic Ocean reported that live crab vending machines were found in Hangzhou China.

Mr. Liu, the machine’s owner, said: “Crab shops like ours generally close at night. But what are people going to do at night when their stomachs start to feel empty and they want to eat a hairy crab and get some booze back?”