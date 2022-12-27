People in their 30s and 50s are most likely to sleep less than young adults and seniors

The amount of time people spend sleeping decreases into their mid-30s — and remains low in their 50s, a study suggests.

The average number of hours that adults slept was on average around seven hours. But the amount of time they spent sleeping steadily declined until their early 30s, before stabilizing for about 10 years and then increasing again in their mid-50s.

The lack of sleep during the middle age years – between 33 and 54 – was attributed to the daily stress, the demands of raising children and holding down a job.

The amount of sleep people get each day has a major impact on overall health, including mental well-being, cognitive ability and cardiovascular strength, although recent research suggests that the quality of sleep is more important than the duration.

From ages 19 to 35, sleep duration fell the most, then plateaued from the early 1930s and increased again in the mid-1950s

The average amount of sleep people got across all age groups and in more than 60 countries was seven hours

prof. Hugo Spiers, a neuroscientist at University College London who led the research, said: ‘We found that people around the world sleep less during adulthood, but the average sleep duration varies between regions and between countries.’

In dozens of countries, women got slightly more sleep than men – an average of about seven and a half minutes.

The study, published earlier this month in the journal Nature Communications, gave no reason why, but it can be attributed to the higher proportion of women in that age group raising children.

Scientists gathered the self-reported data collected from a game downloaded on smartphones called Sea Hero Quest.

The analysis included reports from more than 730,000 people in 63 countries.

The video game, which asked players how much sleep they typically get, aimed to collect information about the relationship between sleep duration and memory, as well as spatial navigation capabilities.

For example, one level of the game asked participants to memorize the locations of 1 to 5 checkpoints to visit on a map.

After the map disappeared, users had to navigate a boat through a virtual environment to find the different checkpoints in a fixed order within a limited time.

People in Eastern European countries such as Albania, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic reported getting an extra 20 to 40 minutes of sleep per night, while people in Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia got the least.

Women aged 19 to 35 saw their night’s sleep decrease from 7.4 hours to just seven hours over that period.

Meanwhile, men in that age group saw their sleep duration drop from an average of 7.3 hours per night to 6.8 hours.

Researchers said the decline in sleep during midlife may be due to the demands of childcare and working life

The decline slowed after age 35 to the early 50s, with women getting about 6.9 hours and men getting 6.8 hours.

Finally, the average reported sleep duration increases again up to age 70, where it is 7 hours for women and 7.1 hours for men.

Older adults performed best on memory tasks in the app, which was attributed to longer sleep duration.

Seven hours of sleep was the optimal length for cognitive function.

The study said: ‘Such reductions in sleep until mid-life have previously been associated with the demands of child care and working life.

“The increase in sleep reported after age 53 is likely related to a reduction in child-rearing responsibilities and mitigation of other factors causing lower mid-life sleep.”