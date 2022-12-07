People having a bad day prove there’s always someone worse off

<!–

Everyone has bad days and accidents happen all the time, but when those faux pas are caught on camera, it can be hard to forget how disastrous the day unfolded.

Daily choices has collected the most hair-raising accidents from around the world that will make you feel better about your own luck.

For example, a coffin ended up on a road in Drogheda, Ireland after smashing through the back window of a church, while a day at the beach in Ukraine turned dramatic when a car ended up in the sea.

Elsewhere, a makeup enthusiast in Canada ended up pulling his lashes off with the curling iron, which definitely didn’t have the desired effect.

A sad day turned much more tragic when this coffin in Drogheda, Ireland, bizarrely fell from the hearse

Quite literally painted in a corner! A DIYer in Georgia may not have put much thought into her floor varnishing plans in this one

Water disaster! It seems a fun day on the beach in Ukraine, on the Sea of ​​Azov, turned dramatic when a car ended up in the water

Everything is funnier after a bottle of wine – even when you realize you used a corkscrew to open a twist-top bottle

Eye don’t believe it! A Canadian makeup user on the go may have wanted to take it easy, after rushing their look led to an unfortunate accident

This Georgia motorist certainly had no thought of safety as they drove down a busy road, lathered in what looks like car wash foam

All houses no doubt have their own unique quirks – although those who live in this space may want to check their door fittings

Mentos and Pepsi are a chaotic, explosive combination – something this commuter could soon find out indeed

Feline cheeky! A Walmart customer in the US was amused by the round-trip ticket from a less than satisfied previous purchaser of a cat toy

This Australian-based motorcyclist left his wheels at risk when they chained the bike to an easy-to-maneuver traffic bollard