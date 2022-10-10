This means that there could be no connection between the two as studies were inconsistent

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Eating unprocessed red meat does not make you more likely to have a stroke, a review suggests.

For decades, there have been fears that eating lots of steak and pork could increase the risk of heart disease because of their high fat content.

But scientists who analyzed almost 200 existing studies found ‘no evidence’ that the two are linked.

And there was also only ‘weak evidence’ that eating unprocessed red meat leads to colon cancer, breast cancer and type 2 diabetes.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Christopher Murray, from Washington University, said he hoped the result would “clear up confusion and help consumers make informed decisions about diet, exercise and other activities that can affect their long-term health”.

Meat is considered unprocessed if it is fresh and has not been packaged, cooked, canned or altered from its natural state.

Processed meats—such as bacon, sausages, and salami—have been modified to improve their flavor or shelf life by smoking, salting, curing, drying, or preserving.

Eating unprocessed red meat does not increase your risk of having a stroke, contrary to previous findings. Previous studies had conflicting results, University of Washington researchers found

For years, eating red meat has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease due to its high levels of saturated fat.

The fat is thought to increase the level of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the body, which is a well-known risk factor for coronary heart disease.

The researchers examined 180 studies from around the world that looked at certain behavioral and dietary choices and their effect on diseases.

They used a lightweight star rating system that shows the strength of evidence for each pairing.

One star meant there might be no association, while five meant the behavior increased the chance of the condition by more than 85 percent.

Not surprisingly, the review found very strong evidence between smoking and lung cancer – which increased the risk by 106 per cent.

The link between eating lots of unprocessed red meat and ischemic stroke – the most common type of stroke – was given just one star.

A two-star association was found between avoiding vegetables and coronary heart disease.

People who avoided their greens had between 0 and 15 percent increased risk of the condition, according to the review.

Co-author Dr. Emmanuela Gakidou said: “In addition to helping consumers, our analysis can guide policymakers in developing health and wellness education programs to focus on the risk factors that have the greatest impact on health.

“Health researchers can also use this analysis to identify areas where the current evidence is weak and more definitive studies are needed.”

The ratings may change as more data becomes available, especially for pairings with low star ratings where the research is limited or conflicting, the researchers said.

High star ratings are less likely to change as there is already strong evidence for the link.

The results were published in the journal Natural medicine.