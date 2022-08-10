People earning more than $75k a year are heading to chains restaurants

Wealthier Americans have traded high-end restaurants for chains offering larger portions and deals as inflation is rampant in the United States.

Sales at Applebee’s and IHOP grew 6 to 8 percent for the three-month period ended June 30 among households earning more than $75,000 a year, Dine Brands CEO John Peyton announced in an earnings call on Tuesday. The company owns both restaurant chains.

Peyton said the bump “suggests to us that diners who often dine at higher end restaurants find Applebee’s and IHOP because of their well-known position.” CNN reports.

He claimed the company’s large portion sizes at affordable prices have made the restaurants a go-to spot as Americans fear an impending recession — a model restaurants across the country are using to lure customers back.

At the same time, Peyton said, Dine Brands saw their sales drop a few percentage points among households earning less than $50,000 — which made up about 39 percent of U.S. households, according to 2020 data. statistic.

“We assume they left us for cheaper options,” he told investors.

But, he said, he expects those diners to return to the restaurants soon as gas prices begin to fall.

“Gas prices have fallen over the past 50 days, which is encouraging for the second half of the year, and why we say we are cautiously optimistic,” he said. Yahoo Finance.

“We know that gas prices correlate — we think this will encourage some of those lower-income guys to return to IHOP and Applebee’s more often than they have.”

He noted that the company has historically performed well during economic downturns such as the 2008 financial crisis.

Peyton has attributed the company’s success to Applebee and IHOP’s goal of being “value-oriented.”

That means ‘delicious food’ [and] generous portions in a beautiful setting at an affordable and accessible price,” he claimed, noting: “In times like these, when the economy is tough for our guests, our brands have a special expertise” in adding more value.

Applebee’s avoids outright discounts on its food and instead offers deals on additional meals, CNN reports, such as adding a dozen shrimp for just $1 when a guest orders a steak.

The company also offers half-off appetizers after 10 p.m., and as part of its Top Gun promotion earlier this year, customers who spent at least $25 got free movie tickets.

At IHOP, meanwhile, customers can find discounted items during IHOPPY Hour, which begins at 3 p.m. at participating locations, selling entrees, snacks, and sides at discounted prices.

It also has limited-time promotions, such as the one that lets kids eat for free.

As a result, Peyton announced in its earnings report on Tuesday that Dine Brands’ second quarter 2022 revenue exceeded expectations.

The company’s total revenue grew 1.8 percent to $237.8 million, Market overview reports, higher than the estimated $236.4 million investors expected.

At Applebee’s branches that have been open for at least a year, the company reported domestic sales rose 1.8 percent, while IHOP restaurants that had been open for at least a year saw sales above 3.6 percent.

The model appears to be working in other restaurants as well, as Americans run out of money after inflation hit a four-decade high of 9.1 percent last month.

Amid ongoing supply chain problems, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced last month that the cost of meat and poultry is up 10.4 percent, while the cost of grains is up 15.1 percent and the cost of vegetables and fruits have increased by 8.1 percent compared to last year .

At the same time, out-of-home food prices rose 7.6 percent over the past year, even as President Joe Biden claims inflation is gone after a report that inflation fell slightly last month.

Now restaurants across the country are trying to focus on value.

Restaurant websites like Applebee’s and Olive Garden try to portray them as “value” for families and family-friendly.

Olive Garden paints its meal options as a “value” for families.

Ruby Tuesday offers guests a chance to win $1 million and a ‘pick three’ meal deal for $12

Ruby Tuesdays, meanwhile, offers guests the chance to win $1 million plus a “VIP racing experience, music festival trips and free food” and offers a “pick three” meal for just $12.

And Red Robin unveiled a $10 Gourmet Meal Deal that includes a burger, bottomless fries, and free drink refills, according to Restaurant business online.

Their efforts now seem to be paying off.

After Longhorn Steakhouses increased the size of most of their steaks, it even saw sales at locations that opened for at least a year jump 10.6 percent in the three-month period ending May 30.

For Applebee’s, Tuesday’s earnings report was good news for the company, which came under fire earlier this year after an executive wrote in a leaked email that inflation and high gas prices could allow the company to pay employees less. .

In a copy of the internal email posted to Reddit in March, Wayne Pankratz, the executive director of operations for American Franchise Capital, which owns 50 Applebee’s franchises in the Midwest, told food chain executives that workers and job applicants suffer economic loss, which he saw as an ‘advantage’.

Wayne Pankratz, the executive director of operations at American Franchise Capital, which owns 50 Applebee’s franchises in the Midwest, called on the company to cut wages for workers already hard hit by rising gas prices and inflation.

“Everyone has heard that gas prices continue to rise,” he wrote in the email. “The advantage for us is that it increases the application flow and has the potential to lower our average wage.”

He went on to acknowledge that most Applebee employees “live paycheck to paycheck” and that “any increase in gas prices lowers their disposable income.”

And as government stimulus money dwindles, Pankratz reportedly said people who depend on unemployment funds will be forced to find work.

“Incentive money is no more, additional unemployment is no more,” the email read. ‘This will benefit us if prices rise, people who depended on unemployment money will have less money to spend.

“It will force people back into the labor market.”

Pankratz has reportedly suggested cutting his employees’ salaries and told the managers to “make sure you keep an eye on the morale of your employees.”

“Many will have to work longer hours or find a second job,” he wrote. “Do things to make sure you’re the employer of choice. Get schedules ready early so they can plan their work around yours.”

But falling gas prices last month gave Americans a slight respite from the pain of skyrocketing inflation as the rise in aggregate prices slowed from the four-decade high it reached in June.

Consumer prices rose 8.5 percent in July from a year earlier, the federal government announced Wednesday, down 9.1 percent year-on-year in June.

On Wednesday, the federal government reported that inflation fell slightly to 8.5 percent in July, from a 40-year high of 9.1 in June.

On a monthly basis, prices were unchanged from June to July, the smallest increase in more than two years. Still, prices for a wide variety of goods and services are rising, leaving most Americans worse off.

And while the average salary is rising faster than it has been in decades, it’s not fast enough to keep up with rising costs for things like food, rent, cars and medical services.

Inflation is now expected to remain well above the Federal Reserve’s annual target of 2 percent well into next year or even 2024.

Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed needs to see a series of falling monthly core inflation readings before considering pausing its rate hikes.

The Fed has raised its short-term benchmark in its last four rate-setting meetings, including a three-quarter-point hike in both June and July — the first hikes of such magnitude since 1994.