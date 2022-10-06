People confess their thoughts after threesome failures

Threesomes are one of the most common sexual fantasies, but as these confessions prove, the reality can be far less enticing.

Social media users from all over the world took to anonymous secret sharing app Whisper to reveal the reasons why they pulled out of a ménage à trois where some lived in regret.

One person said they pulled out of a triangle because they found out one of the participants was married. Another said their girlfriend got cold feet because she felt self-conscious about her appearance.

Meanwhile, a jealous woman said she realized she couldn’t bear to see her boyfriend with someone else.

This person, from an unknown location, only just found out their ‘friend’ was married when he planned a threesome. How good of friends could they have been?

Someone from an unknown location realized they actually didn’t want to share their partner with anyone else after creating accounts to find a partner

All alone… A man from Oneonta, Alabama got frustrated that ‘nobody could help him’, he thinks he might have to help himself on this occasion.

Three times the disappointment: ‘How hard is it?’ a man from Bangor, Maine asked when one of the girls got cold feet. Maybe difficult for him

This American Man Was Frightened Back In His Student Years And Now Regrets Not Embarking On A Three-Way

This person from Southboine, Manitoba was devastated when one of the girls was too self-conscious

This person, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, tried and failed at a threesome but still managed to enjoy their own company

A Columbus, Ohio man with ambitions to have a threesome almost talked their ex into getting involved, but now he has to find another willing participant

This person, from Aurora, had always fantasized about having a ménage à trois, but when it came to reality, they got cold feet

Instead of having the planned threesome, this man from Phoenix, Arizona slept with his girlfriend’s best friend after she backed out and gave them both her blessing

This guy from Moreno Valley planned a threesome with his girlfriend, but the other man backed out, but the partner is glad that his girlfriend is ready to do it anyway

This person from Hampton, Virginia was inspired to stay monogamous after turning down the option of having a threesome

A Finderne, New Jersey woman regrets not taking the chance to have a threesome with two men because she was ‘young and stupid’

This person from Berea, Kentucky seems shaken that his girlfriend pulled out of a couple swap and threesome

A woman from Whippany, New Jersey was looking forward to exploring the world of triangles, but as always, it seems threes are a bunch

A boyfriend from Kelso, Washington, knew about his partner’s desire for the other woman, but decided to pull out so he was “stuck” with her