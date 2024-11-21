People are shocked by Elon Musk’s ‘psychopathic’ way of eating French fries

Elon Musk recently caused a social media frenzy over the way he eats French fries.

The conversation arose from a viral photo of Musk dining at McDonald’s with RFK Jr., Donald Trump and his son Don Jr.

After the image went viral, people noticed that Musk had poured ketchup on his box of chips instead of dipping the food directly into the sauce packet.

The tech entrepreneur’s preferred method of eating fries irritated social media users for some reason, with many posting their reactions on X.

“It still bothers me that @elonmusk puts the ketchup for their fries on the box, ridiculous behavior,” one said.

“Elon, that’s not how you put ketchup on fries. What’s wrong with you lol,” wrote another.

“Elon putting ketchup on his fries like this is diabolical but not surprising,” added a third.

A fourth called Musk a “depraved caveman” for the act, while another went so far as to call him a “psychopath.”

The image already went viral earlier this week due to health fanatic RFK Jr.’s reaction to having to eat McDonald’s.

Margo Martin, Trump’s deputy communications director, shared the photo of MAGA bigwigs eating unhealthy fast food aboard Trump Force One following their appearance at UFC 309.

“POV: Walking by the cool kids table,” Martin captioned the post, as Trump appeared to enjoy a fish filet sandwich, a Big Mac, and large fries, while his friends ordered ten-piece McNuggets, Quarter Pounder cheeseburgers and fries. .

But many were quick to question why ‘Make America Healthy Again’ advocate RFK Jr. decided to eat delicacies from the popular fast food chain, as he has long preached healthy living, including fighting food processed.

The hilarious photo of the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services holding his fast food burger, accompanied by a Coca-Cola, caused a stir on social media.

Of note, RFK is taking down McDonalds and Coca-Cola. Willing to ingest the chemicals if it serves his master,” wrote one user on X.

“RFK eating McDonald’s blows my mind,” said another.

Even Don Jr. commented on his ironic food choices, as he posted the same image on his X account and said, ‘Making America healthy again starts TOMORROW.’

“Trump can even get RFK Jr to eat at McDonalds,” said another.

Someone else joked: ‘Because none of them are qualified for the adult table.’

“RFK Jr looks terrified of eating that,” one user added.

Someone else zoomed in on RFK Jr.’s face and put the word “arrested” on the screen.

“Force new gang member to do drugs to make sure he’s not an undercover cop,” wrote another.

While everyone else was accompanying their meals with classic McDonald’s sauces, the 47th president had lined up an elegant assortment of small glass jars of ketchup and mayonnaise.

Next to each of their meals were sets of gold cutlery wrapped in fancy napkins, while President Mike Johnson was seen smiling behind the team.

Notably, Donald Trump Jr. held up an iconic red and yellow box of French fries, while RFK Jr. smiled as he held a cheeseburger in his hands, along with a small bottle of Coca Cola.