People are more likely to opt for unhealthy snacks when listening to songs at a high volume

If you’re trying to stick to your New Year’s diet, a new study advises turning your music down.

Researchers at the University of South Florida found that having little or no music in a grocery store or restaurant increases the sale of healthy foods because it induces a state of relaxation.

However, when music is played louder, the purchase of fatty, unhealthy food increases by 20 percent.

This is because when music is played at a higher volume, it increases our arousal, stress and arousal, according to the study published in the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Sciences.

Professor Spence’s top tips for eating healthy this New Year Charles Spence, Oxford professor of experimental psychology, gave his top three tips for people to eat healthily in January. Listen to your favorite music at a low volume: Studies have shown that the more you like the music you listen to, the more you will enjoy what you eat. If you have your favorite music on a low volume, you are more likely to reach for the healthier snacks. Keep the lights bright: Studies have also suggested that having bright lights on helps healthy eating habits compared to a dimly lit room. Let sweet music satisfy your sweet tooth: At the University of Oxford, Professor Spence and his team tested sonic seasoning to see if playing certain types of sounds brings out certain flavors or characteristics in food. Oxford Professor of Experimental Psychology, Charles Spence (pictured) gave his top three tips for people to eat healthily in January

The study conducted research in a café in Stockholm and divided snacks into healthy, bland and unhealthy categories.

Researchers then played music at a higher or lower volume.

It found that when music was played at 70 decibels (db), 52 percent of items purchased were unhealthy, compared to 25 percent of healthy items purchased.

However, when music played at 55db, the number of healthy items purchased increased to 32 percent, while purchases of unhealthy items fell to 42 percent.

In January, Charles Spence, an Oxford professor of experimental psychology, advised people to turn down the volume on their speakers or headphones if they want to achieve their goal of healthy eating.

He explained, “We often blame our own willpower when it comes to abandoning New Years resolutions sooner than we hoped, but science shows that there is much more to it.

‘The findings show that music may be the reason why you find it difficult to choose healthy snacks.’

If we play our favorite music from our favorite playlist at a high volume, chances are we’re going to snack.

Professor Spence added: ‘High volume music increases arousal, which research has shown leads to unhealthy food choices.

“The key to reaching for a Pink Lady apple rather than picking and mixing it is to listen to your favorite songs at a low volume, as research has shown this makes us more likely to opt for healthy foods due to induced relaxation.

“Research shows that music at low volume is better for healthy food choices than listening to no music at all, so don’t ditch the playlist altogether.”

In 2017, a cafe in Beijing tested the theory by playing sweet, soft music in an attempt to reduce the sugar content in their drinks while keeping the sweetness the same.

Similarly, another study on how to improve smell and taste found that playing sounds of an apple orchard can improve the test, smell and feel of an apple.

A YouGov poll conducted in the final weeks of 2022 showed that of Britons who intended to improve their diet, a total of 43 per cent wanted to

Loud music makes you more likely to order a cheeseburger If you find yourself ordering a greasy cheeseburger instead of a low-calorie salad at a restaurant, the music may be to blame. A 2018 study found that music not only sets the mood of an evening, but can also influence what you order. Researchers found that when subjected to louder music, they tend to order unhealthy foods, such as burgers. However, if the same song is playing in the background, but quieter, they are more likely to opt for a healthier alternative. The tempo of music has long been associated with level of arousal – a faster beat raises heart rate, while a slower beat induces relaxation.

A YouGov survey conducted in the final weeks of 2022 found that 21 per cent of Britons planned to make a New Year’s resolution, with getting fit and healthy eating the most popular goal.

Overall, 53 percent of men and women nationwide wanted to improve their exercise routine, while another 43 percent wanted to improve their diet.

After eating healthy and getting in better shape, more than a third of people wanted to save more money by 2023 as the cost of living skyrocketed.

Pink Lady’s Lynn Shaw, who commissioned the study, said: ‘With healthy eating and fitness topping the UK’s top New Year’s resolution list on January 1, many of us will be looking for ways to make it easier along the way. to make.

“That’s why we’re teaming up with Charles to help decipher the science of gastrophysics and give Brits a list of weird and wonderful science-backed hacks to help them fulfill their New Year’s resolutions.”

This isn’t the first time music eating habits have been linked.

A similar study conducted in 2021 found that the music you listen to during meals can also affect the type of food you eat.

Researchers at Aarhus University in Denmark divided the volunteers into two groups, one listened to a fast, less harmonious composition played in a minor key, known to arouse emotions such as sadness or tension.

The other group got sad music.

In 2013, a University of Birmingham study found that eating in front of a TV leads us to eat more at that meal and at the next meal

The report, published in the journal Appetite, found that those who listened to slow music were more likely to choose healthier foods.

This has been attributed to the fact that people are more distracted by fast, erratic music and even influenced by negative emotions, which leads them to pay less attention to what they want to eat.

Similarly, a 2013 study conducted by the University of Birmingham found that eating in front of a TV will cause us to eat more during that meal and during the next meal.

This is because we are distracted by noise and visual stimuli – this means that when we start to remember our last meal, we don’t remember it either, or how much we ate.

