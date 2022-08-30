People are more likely to cheat if they know others are having affairs too, study claims

While most people enter into relationships with the intention of being loyal, research suggests: that up to 75 percent of men and 68 percent of women have cheated in some way.

Now a study has shown that infidelity can be contagious.

Researchers at Reichman University found that people are more likely to cheat if they know that others are having affairs.

“We showed that exposure to norms of adultery decreased commitment to the current partner, while expressions of desire for alternative partners increased,” the researchers said. wrote.

Reichman University researchers found that people are more likely to cheat if they know that others are having affairs (stock image)

Beware of someone flirting with you online – it can ruin your relationship, study claims Whether it’s in your Instagram DMs or through work Slack, many people enjoy online flirting and see it as a bit of harmless fun. But a new study has warned that these seemingly harmless interactions can be disastrous for your relationships. Researchers at Reichman University have revealed how flirting online can make your current partner less attractive in the real world. read more

While previous studies have looked at the determinants of infidelity, they have mainly focused on individual and relationship characteristics.

In the new study, the researchers wanted to understand whether external circumstances also increase the likelihood of fraud.

“Relationships don’t exist in a vacuum,” the researchers explain in their study, published in Archives of Sexual Behavior.

“As such, their functioning is likely to be influenced as much by the social context as by internal forces.”

The researchers conducted three studies to examine whether exposure to online cheating would influence the desire to cheat in real life.

In the first study, 145 participants were shown a video citing studies on the percentage of people who had cheated on their partners.

Some participants were told the figure was 86 percent, while others were told the figure was 11 percent.

After watching the video, participants were asked to describe a sexual fantasy that involved someone other than their current partner.

The researchers coded these fantasies for expressions of sexual desire for current and alternate partners.

The results showed that hearing a higher prevalence of infidelity did not significantly affect the participants’ sexual desire for alternative partners.

In the second study, 132 participants read confessions describing cases of cheating on a current partner or in academic work.

They were then shown pictures of attractive strangers and asked if they could tell they were a potential mate.

While previous studies have looked at the determinants of infidelity, they have mainly focused on individual and relationship characteristics (stock image)

Men with deep voices are more likely to cheat Men with deep voices are more likely to attract a partner, but are also more likely to cheat on their partner, a recent study found. Researchers from China’s Southwest University recorded the votes of 88 men and 128 women and then had them fill out a form to rate their attitudes toward infidelity. Women are often attracted to men with low, rich voices because they are associated with high testosterone levels, suggesting in evolutionary terms that the speaker will be a good partner for producing healthy children, the Chinese team said. However, men with higher levels of testosterone are also more likely to have a lax attitude toward infidelity, care less about their relationships, and end up cheating. The same was not true of women, with no noticeable difference in attitude toward fidelity, whether they had high or low voices.

The results showed that participants who had read about cheating on a partner were more likely to view the strangers as potential partners.

Finally, in the third study, 140 participants read the results of a survey on the prevalence of cheating with a partner or in current work.

In both conditions, the prevalence of cheating was high (85 percent).

The participants were then told that they would be interviewed by a researcher via Instant Messenger and were shown a photo of the ‘researcher’ – a moderately attractive person of the opposite sex.

The interviews contain regular questions about hobbies, food preferences, positive traits and tips for staying busy at home.

The interviewers concluded the interview by writing, “You certainly piqued my curiosity! I hope to see you again and this time in person.’

At the end of the interview, participants were asked to leave a final message for the interviewer, which was then coded by the researchers.

The results showed that participants who read about the prevalence of cheating with a partner were more likely to send a flirty and romantic message to the interviewer.

Gender appears to play a role, with male participants sending a suggestive message significantly more often than females.

Overall, the findings suggest that exposure to affairs makes people more likely to cheat on themselves.

“In Study 1, exposure to adultery norms had no significant effect on desire for either current or alternative partners, at least not as reflected in sexual fantasies,” the researchers said.

‘Study 2 showed that observing others’ adulterous behavior influenced more overt manifestations of sexual desire, leading participants to show more interest in attractive alternatives.

“Study 3 expanded on these findings and indicated that a greater perception of adultery norms was associated not only with a greater desire for alternative partners, but also with greater effort to interact with them in the future.”

The team says some environments may be ultimately foster a culture of infidelity.

“In an era where there is a ‘hype’ around requests for extramarital affairs, infidelity can more easily be seen as ordinary,” they concluded.

“As indicated in our research, such perceptions tend to free people from the shackles of their morality, unleash excessive desires and increase their diffusion.”