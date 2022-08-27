‘People are going to die’: verdict from front line of Britain’s energy crisis

At a charity in a deprived area of ​​South Shields, north-east England, the catastrophic impact of rising inflation began long before Friday’s last energy price cap hike.

The community is already living on a financial “edge of the knife,” said Brian Thomas, chief executive of Hospitality and Hope, which runs a store that offers bags of donated groceries for a small fee.

Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people using the charity has doubled to 6,000. But Thomas said the most notable trend in recent months was that the number of people with jobs, especially those with families, who referred to the store, had grown “exponentially.”

“I spoke to a lady yesterday whose landlord had increased her rent by £100 a month and then told her he would raise it by another £50 as his costs have gone up,” Thomas said. And of course her income is not going up. She was hysterical.”

The woman was on a prepayment meter for her energy and had a four-year-old daughter, he added. “She said, ‘I make decisions every day whether I want to put money on my gas and electricity or feed my daughter,'” he explained, underlying her plight by adding: “Feed my daughter. Not herself. !”

On Friday, regulator Ofgem brought the news that millions of households across the country feared. It raised the energy cap by 80 per cent, meaning the average annual bill will rise to £3,549 from October, driven by rising wholesale gas prices as winter approaches.

Worse still, the 4.5 million mostly poorer households on prepayment meters have a higher ceiling and have to pay upfront instead of spreading their costs over the year via direct debit. To further exacerbate the plight of millions, energy analysts predict the cap could rise above £5,000 in the three months from January, just when the coldest weather usually hits, driving energy consumption even higher.

The impact could be deadly, Thomas said. “People are dying,” he warned, as households ration their heating and food in the winter. “We’re going to see a lot more health problems and more sudden deaths, I would suggest, in the elderly. It’s just tragic.”

January’s forecast would put average bills at half the average state pension, he added. He said the tax cuts, which have so far been central to cost-of-living policies outlined by Liz Truss, frontrunner to become the next prime minister, would have “no impact” on those people.

A family picks up food from the Hospitality and Hope community store in South Shields © Ian Forsyth/FT



On the other side of the River Tyne in North Shields, the local Citizens Advice Bureau has also been dealing with the impact of the crisis on the cost of living for several months now. Since the last energy price hike in April, the number of people coming to get help with utility debt has doubled.

The advisers have helped with installment plans, particularly for delinquent energy and delinquent rent, but the task has become increasingly impossible, said Chris Blackett, adviser at the charity.

“We’re used to having the answers,” he explained. “It’s getting to the point where we’re running out and something needs to be done externally, rather than what we can do. It feels a lot like putting out a fire or trying to pump out a boat with a hole in it.”

The CAB is increasingly seeing people who have never needed this kind of advice, he said. A common refrain he hears is, “Suddenly for the first time in my life I’m in debt and I don’t know what to do.”

On the other side of northern England, in Greater Manchester, fear was palpable among people who queued for food at a drop-in in Salford the day before the price cap. Several parents wondered if they could afford school uniforms for their children as the school year begins.

The food project, run by the charity Bread and Butter Thing, will yield three bags of donated groceries worth £35 for £7.50.

Helen Scott: ‘People will starve to death in this country’ © James Speakman/FT



Retired Carol Jones said she was “very concerned”, adding that her daughter was concerned about the cost of her teenage son attending college, on top of rising bills. She complained that the government “did nothing”, adding that she already planned to go to her daughter’s house this winter for “body heat”.

As she picked up her bags of groceries, Helen Scott said she was “becoming scared” of what was to come in the winter. Her electricity bill had already doubled, she said. “I drive a car and I can almost do that. But I’m afraid I won’t be able to do that in the future, so I won’t be able to visit my mom because she’s in a care home far away.”

She plans to heat only one or two rooms this winter, she said, adding, “People will starve to death in this country.”

One of the volunteers, Mark Thompson, was recently fired from his job as a security guard and while his wife Amanda works as an accountant, they are now left to rely on the drop-in.

“We’d be without it,” Amanda said, pointing to the parallel rises in food bills in recent months. Mark said he was “really concerned” about the increase in energy bills. “I think at Christmas everyone will feel it.”

Tom Aspen, who oversees the drop-in, said it was already heavily oversubscribed before the impact of the latest price hike. “You’ll see people come straight from work,” he said. “I had a misconception that it would be homeless or unemployed, but I’ve seen nurses come by.”

The same hit Thompson: “The biggest thing that shocked me here was the nurse who came in uniform and her husband was a bus driver. She said, ‘Without this we would really struggle’. It’s absolutely shocking that people who work full time can’t make it work. It’s heartbreaking.”