‘People are facing prison sentences’: Georgia DA suggests election probe unearthed ‘serious’ crimes

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Georgia’s prosecutor investigating the efforts of former President Donald Trump and his allies to undo the 2020 election in her state said the investigation reveals serious crimes.

“The allegations are very serious. If charged and convicted, people could face jail time,” said Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis in an interview with The Washington Post published Thursday.

The interview shed new light on the probe’s timeline, with Willis saying it would be paused in the run-up to the November election and witness interviews to be completed by the end of the year.

“I didn’t want people to claim that this was a political stunt we were doing to influence the election,” said Willis, a Democrat, the district attorney for Georgia’s most populous county.

Fani T. Willis told The Washington Post on Thursday, “The allegations are very serious. If charged and convicted, people risk jail time.”

The study will enter a quiet period from October 7, a month and a day before the midterms. There was a similarly quiet period prior to the state primaries.

As part of the investigation, a special grand jury has been convened since the spring.

“We will be ready to call witnesses before the end of this year. Period,” she told The Post.

It has yet to be decided whether one of those witnesses will be Trump.

“A decision will have to be made,” she told the paper, “and I think it will be made late in the fall.”

After the witness interviews are completed, the grand jury will present a report to Willis as to whether to press charges — a decision Willis will make.

At least 17 people have been named as targets in the investigation — former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and the 16 Trump supporters who agreed to be Georgia’s fake voters in a plan that was halted with Vice President’s refusal Mike Pence to pick and choose slates. voters when he chaired the joint session of Congress to certify the January 6 election.

Seventeen individuals — including former President Donald Trump’s (pictured) ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani and the 16 pro-Trump Georgia fake voters — have been named as targets of the investigation

Attorneys for Giuliani and the 16 voters have denied any allegation.

Voters gathered as part of a contingency plan as a court ruled on the legitimacy of the Georgian vote, lawyers for the fake voters have also said.

In the interview, Willis would not name any of the targets, nor would she say whether she is willing to charge the former president.

She also said she was pleased with the progress of the investigation, despite some witnesses, including Senator Lindsey Graham, refusing to appear before the grand jury.

“I’m happy with where it is,” she said. “I think we’re moving forward at a really good pace.”

Willis indicated that she was initially reluctant to open the investigation.

She was only working for a few days in January 2021 when the mail broke the story that Trump had called Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and urged him to “find” the exact number of votes it would have taken to defeat now President Joe Biden.

“I understood that if this has happened in Fulton County, it’s serious enough to look into,” she said in the interview, which was held Tuesday from her office.