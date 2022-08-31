People all over the world share their epic fails

<!–

Everyone has bad days, but sometimes we ruin something so bad that we can only laugh about it.

Fortunately, many people have a good sense of humor and will even take pictures of their failures for the rest of us to have a good laugh about.

Bored Panda has collected some of the most hilarious busts caught on camera, including a British dog lover who found out the hard way what would happen if his white poodle crossbreed frolicked on a freshly mowed lawn.

And a student from the US accidentally called her professor a “b**ch” when autocorrect turned on with his very useless spelling suggestion.

Another American woman was so engrossed in protecting her dignity by holding her bikini top on a waterslide for life that she lost her wig instead.

Someone was around to capture the moment in real time as the wig was left behind as it slid down from a vertical drop.

From people with questionable driving skills and a red-faced dad who accidentally took his daughter’s princess towel to the gym – one thing these photos won’t fail to do is make you laugh out loud.

Here are FEMAIL’s top picks of the funniest photos from around the world.

If the Grinch had a dog, this would be it. A British man snapped his white poodle cross after it swept across his freshly mowed lawn – from pristine to green in seconds

A pine-filled way to find out! This American Man Looked Into A Hole And Found A Porcupine Hiding In It… But At Least He Got A Free Acupuncture Session

A German driver decided to park in an unusual place… the photographer of this unfortunate incident said: ‘They really need to stop the elderly from driving’

A US-based father turned red when he snatched a towel in the dark while his wife slept. We’re sure he was the belle of the gym locker rooms when he pulled out this fabulous towel from his daughter

An American dog owner saw the funny side of their dog’s expensive surgery — and had the rock he ate (and a zipper that ended up in the dog’s colon) boxed with their own plaques

Something to declare? An American couple went on a trip and when they were stopped by customs at the border, a VERY unexpected reptilian guest slipped out

A man from the UK got a little more than he bargained for when he went to the hairdresser for a trim and shave. Claiming the hairdresser ‘mown his head’, he mourned the strip of hair he left behind

If a zombie apocalypse ever came, this two-year-old lunch box could be the cause. This British man admitted he didn’t open it out of ‘fear of causing the next pandemic’

Dog of Doom: This American gaming fan was furious when his dog decided to eat an autographed copy of the popular ’90s game Doom. The game is no longer priceless, but we bet his face was

This LA Maserati driver was probably extremely stingy when a can of white paint was flung over the luxury car after a day of shopping

When Life Gives You Watermelons…. this American fruit grower has patiently waited to cut open their lovingly tended, home-grown watermelon, but found the rind to melon ratio highly unsatisfactory

Don’t lose your hair over it! This US water park visitor was so concerned about keeping her bikini top on that she forgot her wig, with a perfectly placed camera capturing the exact moment the hairpiece flew off her head

Legend has it that the best archers can shoot an apple from a distance and it seems that modern archery follows the same concept – except this UK-based archer’s apple was probably a tad more expensive to replace.

Studying can be a bi***! This embarrassed American college girl accidentally let autocorrect take charge when she texted her professor, for someone who studies forensics – she should have been more observant!