Pentagon’s equity chief praised book that labels 9/11 first responders ‘not human’ and ‘menaces’

The Chief of the Army once recommended a book to high school students that called 9/11 first responders “unhuman” and “threats.”

This latest revelation comes as the Pentagon continued an investigation into Kelisa Wing’s tweets in which she used words like “Karen” and “CAUdacity” to describe white people.

According to fox news, Wing recommended Ta-Nehisi Coates’ 2015 book Between the World and Me while representing the Pentagon twice.

Wing spent 16 years with the DoD and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021.

The press release announcing her appointment to the Department of Defense’s Education Activities Division in December 2021 described her as “in every aspect of DoDEA, from curriculum and assessment to hiring and professional development.”

Kelisa Wing spent 16 years with the DoD and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021

The building where King Works, the Pentagon, was one of the four targets of the al-Qaeda hijackers on 9/11

Between the World and Me received widespread critical acclaim when it was released. AO Scott of the New York Times called it “essential, like water or air.” David Remnick of The New Yorker called it: ‘Extraordinary’

In her role, Wing, a U.S. Army veteran, is partially responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing pre-kindergarten through 12th grade education programs for school-age children of Department of Defense personnel who otherwise would not have access to high-quality education. public education.’

In the book, Coates wrote that he could not distinguish between the police officer who shot his school friend Prince Jones in Maryland in September 2000 and those who ran to the flames on 9/11.

Coates wrote of the first responders: ‘They were not human to me. Black, white or whatever, they were threats to nature; they were the fire, the comet, the storm, which – without any justification – could shatter my body.’

The author’s friend Prince Jones, pictured here, was shot and killed by an undercover cop in Maryland in 2000. The officer was later acquitted of any wrongdoing.

The police officer involved in the Prince Jones shooting was acquitted of any wrongdoing. The officer involved in the shooting mistakenly believed Jones to be a drug dealer and claimed self-defense in the ensuing investigation.

Later, a Prince George’s County jury awarded Jones’ daughter $3.7 million after it determined the death of the Howard University graduate and future US Navy soldier was unlawful.

The passage also refers to the fact that the first official slave market for enslaved African and Native Americans was established in 1711 in lower Manhattan.

Coates wrote: “They auctioned our bodies there, in that same devastated and righteous financial district. And there was once a cemetery for the auctioneer there.’

According to The street, the slave market operated in one form or another in the area until 1850, stretching between Wall Street and Pearl Street.

The author also said, “I knew bin Laden wasn’t the first man to spread terror in that part of town.”

Keithroy Maynard of Engine 33, Ladder Company 9, was one of 12 black firefighters killed on 9/11

The book was met with massive critical acclaim when it was released. AO Scott of the New York Times called it “essential, like water or air.” David Remnick of The New Yorker called it “Extraordinary.”

While author Toni Morrison said Coates had filled “the intellectual void” by James Baldwin’s death in 1987. The Times also described it as a “homage” to Baldwin.

The book won the 2015 National Book Award and topped the New York Times bestseller list for three weeks. In 2016, it was named number seven on the Guardian list of the 100 best books of the 21st century.

A year after publication, the book was required reading at Washington University in St. Louis and Augustana College in Illinois.

The editor-in-chief of the National Review, Rich Lowry was less impressed. He referred to Coates’ rules on first responders as a “monstrous passage.”

Lowry continued: ‘Really? Firefighters go about crushing the bodies of black people without justification? One doesn’t read about, say, Anthony Rodriguez, 36, father of six, whose last child was born days after he died in the assault, who joined the Navy before becoming a firefighter, who coached youth basketball, and of course think of the looting of white America.’

Kyle Smith of the Wall Street Journal wrote that the passage showed that Coates “was not a man of hard truths, but rather a hard heart. To praise Coates is to condone mass hatred.’

The paragraph was also an important part of right-wing commentator David Horowitz’s 2021 book: The Enemy Within: How a Totalitarian Movement is Destroying America.”

The King Works building, the Pentagon, was one of the four targets of the al-Qaeda hijackers on 9/11. A total of 125 people were killed in the building and 59 people aboard American Airlines Flight 77 were also killed.

One of those aboard the American Airlines flight was Dana Falkenberg, who had just celebrated her third birthday.

While in New York City, 421 first responders were killed while responding to the World Trade Center, 343 of them were firefighters.

The Fox News report indicates that Wing is recommending the book Ta-Neshi Coates in 2018.

An outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police movements, Wing is also an author and has written several progressive books in a series called “Racial Justice In America.”

Wing was previously the assistant principal of West Point Elementary School in West Point, New York. In 2017, she was named as the 2017 Department of Defense Education Activity Teacher of the Year.

The Pentagon announced in September that it had launched a probe into Wing, after learning of past reports denigrating white people on its social media.

Fox News resurfaced the old reports, which use common slang terms to mock white people, including “Karen” and “CAUdacity” — a play on the word Caucasian — and were reportedly set to private after the outlet reached out for comment. .

The account, along with the longtime DOD employee’s LinkedIn profile, has since been deleted as the federal official’s tweets, posted over several years, have become a topic of national concern.

Perhaps most disturbing, however, is the fact that Wing, who was promoted to head of the education bureau during the pandemic, oversees the education of Pentagon staffers’ children — including those of active duty members.

‘I’m exhausted from this white folx in this’ [professional development] sessions,” Wing wrote on July 23, 2020, scorning an unnamed woman at a federal meeting.

‘[T]his wife actually had the CAUdacity to say black people can be racist too,” the post continues. “I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS.”

The mass of anti-white posts on Wing’s social media seem to disappear around the time of her promotion, but the posts written before she got the part remained and were reported by Fox News in September.