Pentagon WIPED the phones of top Trump defense officials after January 6

The ongoing investigation into erased Secret Service emails from around Jan. 6 took a new turn on Tuesday, when it was revealed that the Defense Department had erased the phones of top Pentagon officials when they left the Trump administration.

Among the officials whose information was purged is former acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, who assumed leadership after Trump fired Pentagon boss Mark Esper in November 2020.

The texts, if preserved, could provide additional information about January 6, as well as who contacted and when about whether or not to send National Guard troops to quell the riots.

The panel, as part of its extensive investigation, examined issues such as what preparations were being made by the National Guard, which U.S. officials did and did not call to deploy Department of Defense resources, and contacts about the use of the 25th Amendment. to remove former President Donald Trump from office.

American Oversight sought the records of top Defense Department officials seeking communications for Jan. 6. The Pentagon said cell records were erased after officials left government

The admission came in response to a lawsuit against the Freedom of Information Act by American Oversight, which filed a lawsuit to obtain communications from officials associated with former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence and former White House Chief of Staff. , Mark Meadows. 6.

Meadows digitally surrendered to the committee before beginning to resist a subpoena and claim privileges.

The officials’ text messages “have not been preserved and therefore could not be searched,” DOD told the court.

It stated on the file that “when an employee separates from DOD or the military, he or she hands in the government-issued phone and the phone is wiped.”

Kash Patel, former chief of staff to then-Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, is followed by reporters as he departs a Capitol Hill impeachment meeting with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, Dec. 9, 2021 attack in Washington. , DC. He said he was working with the committee

Watchdog group sought the records of former Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who allegedly had intelligence on the use of the National Guard on Jan. 6

US supervision filed his charges just days after the Capitol riots, before the House set up its own select committee to investigate Jan. 6, sparking a series of document clashes with individuals and agencies.

House Oversight and Government Reform Commission Chairman Rep. Carolyn Maloney and January 6 Chair Rep. Bennie Thompson criticized the IG for the Homeland Security Department for missing data that the agency attributed to a data conversion, also conducted just weeks after the new government came in.

The panel is investigating claims by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that Trump had a confrontation with Secret Service agents who refused to let him go to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“We write with serious new concerns about your lack of transparency and independence, which appear to jeopardize the integrity of a crucial investigation of your office,” lawmakers wrote to Inspector General Joseph Cuffari.

“For those custodians who were no longer with the agency, the text messages were not kept and therefore could not be searched,” the filing said.

The group reached out to Miller, former Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, Miller’s former Chief of Staff Kash Patel and other officials.

All are considered critical witnesses.

The group asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to open an investigation into the DOD’s failure to preserve electronic communications.

The House Jan. 6 panel, which released video clips of witness statements, posted comments last week by Miller denying ever receiving an order from Trump to have 10,000 troops ready to be deployed to the Capitol.

“I was never given any direction or order or knew of any plans of that nature,” Miller said.

Trump doubled down on the claim in a statement from his Save America PAC Tuesday.

“The Unselect Committee of Political Thugs has not spent an hour on the massive electoral fraud and irregularities that took place during the 2020 presidential election, which led hundreds of thousands of people to Washington on Jan. 6,” he wrote.

‘When are they going to start? The Unselects also refuse to look at why Crazy Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of DC turned down 100,000 troops. Why is this, I wonder?’