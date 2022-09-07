Pentagon test launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic Missile from California  

The United States Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from a base in California early Wednesday morning as a demonstration of nuclear readiness.

Before the launch, a Pentagon spokesperson said the launch was a long-planned test.

However, several recent tests have been postponed for fear of escalating tensions with China, which has increased its military activity around Taiwan, and with Russia, which is at war in Ukraine.

The test was launched at 1:13 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, about 60 miles north of Santa Barbara, according to the base’s Twitter account.

The Minuteman III is an essential part of the US military’s strategic arsenal. The nuclear-capable missile has a range of over 6,000 and can travel at speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour

The Minuteman III traveled 4,200 miles from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Santa Barbara, California to Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands

Farrah Kaufmann, a spokesman for the base, told Defense News that the ICBM was equipped with three reentry test vehicles, and the weapon traveled 4,200 miles at more than 25,000 mph to a test range on Kwajalein Atoll near the Marshall Islands.

The Pentagon announced the launch a day earlier.

“This launch is a routine test, planned well in advance and consistent with previous tests, this ICBM launch will validate and verify the effectiveness and readiness of the system,” said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.

He added that Russia had been notified, in accordance with treaty obligations.

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the preparedness of the US nuclear forces and instill confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the country’s nuclear deterrent,” he added.

Development of the original Minuteman began in the 1950s and takes its name from the colonial Minutemen of the American Revolutionary War, who were ready to fight at short notice.

A test was postponed last month after China deployed dozens of planes and fired missiles near Taiwan in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

White House security spokesman John Kirby said the postponement decision was made by President Joe Biden.

“While China is destabilizing military exercises around Taiwan, the United States is instead demonstrating the behavior of a responsible nuclear power by mitigating the risks of miscalculations and misconceptions,” he said.

The test launch of an ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in August can be seen above. The test was postponed earlier this month to avoid escalating tensions with China

That angered Republicans, who accused the White House of trying to calm Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping’s “tantrums.”

“These flaccid, flimsy attempts at reconciliation hurt our willingness and will only lead to further aggression by our adversaries,” said House Armed Services Committee Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL).

The test was eventually conducted with a 12-day delay.

