Pentagon test launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic Missile from California  

Pentagon launches Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from California in test to demonstrate US nuclear readiness in arms race with Russia and China
The United States Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile from a base in California early Wednesday morning as a demonstration of nuclear readiness.
Before the launch, a Pentagon spokesperson said the launch was a long-planned test.
However, several recent tests have been postponed for fear of escalating tensions with China, which has increased its military activity around Taiwan, and with Russia, which is at war in Ukraine.
The test was launched at 1:13 a.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, about 60 miles north of Santa Barbara, according to the base’s Twitter account.
The Minuteman III is an essential part of the US military’s strategic arsenal. The nuclear-capable missile has a range of over 6,000 and can travel at speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour
Farrah Kaufmann, a spokesman for the base, told Defense News that the ICBM was equipped with three reentry test vehicles, and the weapon traveled 4,200 miles at more than 25,000 mph to a test range on Kwajalein Atoll near the Marshall Islands.
The Pentagon announced the launch a day earlier.
“This launch is a routine test, planned well in advance and consistent with previous tests, this ICBM launch will validate and verify the effectiveness and readiness of the system,” said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.
He added that Russia had been notified, in accordance with treaty obligations.
“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the preparedness of the US nuclear forces and instill confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the country’s nuclear deterrent,” he added.
Development of the original Minuteman began in the 1950s and takes its name from the colonial Minutemen of the American Revolutionary War, who were ready to fight at short notice.
A test was postponed last month after China deployed dozens of planes and fired missiles near Taiwan in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.
White House security spokesman John Kirby said the postponement decision was made by President Joe Biden.
“While China is destabilizing military exercises around Taiwan, the United States is instead demonstrating the behavior of a responsible nuclear power by mitigating the risks of miscalculations and misconceptions,” he said.
That angered Republicans, who accused the White House of trying to calm Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping’s “tantrums.”
“These flaccid, flimsy attempts at reconciliation hurt our willingness and will only lead to further aggression by our adversaries,” said House Armed Services Committee Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL).
The test was eventually conducted with a 12-day delay.
Minuteman III nuclear missile: The $7 million warhead that can travel 6,000 miles at 15,000 mph
The Minuteman III makes up the United States’ land-based ICBM of the nation’s nuclear triad, along with the submarine-launched ballistic missile Trident (SLBM) and nuclear weapons carried by long-range strategic bombers.
It is a strategic weapons system that uses a ballistic missile with an intercontinental range. Missiles are distributed in hardened silos to protect against attacks and connected to an underground launch control center via a system of hardened cables.
The $7,000,000 Minuteman III weighs 79,432 pounds and can travel 6,000 miles at 15,000 mph.
The development of the missile began in the 1950s and was named after the Colonial Minutemen of the American Revolutionary War, who could be ready to fight at short notice.
The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is pictured during a test launch in October 2019
The Minuteman entered service in 1962 as a deterrent weapon capable of hitting Soviet cities, and the Minuteman-II entered service in 1965 with a number of upgrades to its accuracy and survivability in the face of anti-ballistic missile (AMB) systems.
In 1970, the Minuteman-III became the first deployed ICBM with multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRV): three smaller warheads that enhanced the missile’s ability to hit targets defended by AMBs.
In 1970 during the Cold War, 1,000 Minuteman missiles were deployed, but by 2017 the number had dwindled to 400, deployed in missile silos around Malmstrom AFB, Montana; Minot AFB, North Dakota; and F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming.
Beginning in 2027, Minuteman will be gradually replaced by the new Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) ICBM to be built by Northrop Grumman beginning in 2027.