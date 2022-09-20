Pentagon says tanks are ‘absolutely on the table’ for Ukraine as Kyiv continues counter-offensive

<!–

A plan for the United States to supply Ukraine with new tanks is “definitely on the table,” a Defense Department official said.

Ukraine has used Soviet-era tanks during its counter-offensive against Russia, but has requested modern replacements.

The US has previously advised European countries to supply Ukraine with more Soviet-era tanks if possible, as any tank supplied by a NATO country requires extensive training to use.

“Tanks are absolutely on the table, along with other areas,” the anonymity official told reporters at the Pentagon.

“We are looking at the whole of Ukraine’s armed forces and considering for the future … what capabilities they need and how the US and our allies can support Ukraine in building those capabilities.”

The US provided $25 billion in military aid to Ukraine between January 24 and August 3, 2022 News week.

Ukraine has used T-64 tanks in its efforts, which were first created in 1966 by Ukrainian tank designer Alexander Alexandrovich Morozov.

The US has asked European countries to supply additional tanks to Ukraine, although the German defense minister has said the country will not provide “unilateral” aid.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced on September 16 that the United States would send $600 million in military aid to Ukraine

Should Ukraine be supplied with NATO-based tanks in the near future, the Pentagon official said additional support would be provided to aid in training efforts.

“The tanks available that can be delivered very quickly with little to no training are Soviet-type tanks, but we are certainly open to other options, provided that for the training, maintenance and upkeep.” can be taken care of,” the official said. .

“There will come a day when they may want to switch and may have to switch to, you know, NATO-compatible models.

“However, we are always very aware when there is new equipment that we are supplying to Ukraine or that our allies, our partners are supplying, that there is substantial training, maintenance and upkeep… and conservation considerations.”

In response to Ukraine’s request for new tanks as the Russian invasion reaches its seven-month mark, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told Reuters that her country would not act ‘unilaterally’.

“No country has yet supplied western-built infantry fighting vehicles or main battle tanks,” Lambrecht said.

“We have agreed with our partners that Germany will not take such measures unilaterally.”