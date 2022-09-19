Pentagon launches probe into woke female diversity officer for disparaging tweets about white people

The Pentagon has announced that it has launched an investigation into one of its “diversity” officers this weekend after its string of scathing messages was disparaging. white people on her social media popped up again.

The tweets from Kelisa Wing, an Army veteran and current chief of “diversity, equality and inclusion” officer of the Department of Defense’s Education Activity office, goods first reported last week, and have since come under federal scrutiny.

Fox News resurfaced the old reports, which use common slang terms to mock white people, including “Karen” and “CAUdacity” — a play on the word Caucasian — and were reportedly set to private after the outlet reached out for comment. .

The account, along with the longtime DOD employee’s LinkedIn profile, has since been deleted as the federal official’s tweets, posted over several years, have become a topic of national concern.

Perhaps most disturbing, however, is the fact that Wing, who was promoted to head of the education bureau during the pandemic, oversees the education of Pentagon staffers’ children — including those of active duty members.

‘I’m exhausted of this white folx in this’ [professional development] sessions,” Wing wrote on July 23, 2020, scorning an unnamed woman at a federal meeting

‘[T]his wife actually had the CAUdacity to say black people can be racist too,” the post continues. “I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS.”

Wing, who is African American, then adds, “We are not the majority, we have no power.”

Wing spent 16 years with the DoD and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021. Her office oversees education for children of Pentagon employees and for those who serve in the military abroad.

Wing’s mass of anti-white posts on social media seem to disappear around the time of her promotion, but the posts written before she got the part persisted and were reported by Fox News early last week.

A DoD spokesperson has since revealed that the agency is now aware of the reports and is now “looking into” the matter.

“We are aware of news reports about an official at DoDEA,” Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said in a statement Friday that the internal investigation was already underway.

An outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police movements, Wing is also an author and has written several progressive books in a series called “Racial Justice In America.”

The investigation is being conducted by the Office of the Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and will determine whether the The self-described “awakened” chief of diversity, equality and inclusion officers’ comments go against federal guidelines banning racism from officials — especially those dealing with children.

‘Efforts on Diversity, Equality and Inclusion in… [DoDEA] are an important part of building and maintaining an organizational culture in which all students, teachers and staff are valued and respected,” said the spokesperson.

“Our focus remains to ensure that students associated with the military, their families and our employees have equal access to opportunities and resources that support student performance and readiness for college and careers.”

Disturbingly, the books are aimed at children.

The boobs cover a range of radical topics that align with the beliefs showcased on her Twitter, and have titles like “What Is White Privilege” and “What Does it Mean To Defund the Police?”

The first has lines like, “If you’re white, you may feel bad about hurting others or be afraid of losing this privilege,” and asks white children to consider whether they’ll be “at the end of the day.” of the race really feel good when you look back and see others fighting obstacles you didn’t even have?’

She boasted that she “woke up” on Twitter in posts discovered by Fox News last week

Despite these works being published targeting the children of a federal employee responsible for educating children, the controversy lies primarily with Wing’s now-deleted Twitter account.

‘[B]being anti-racist means being active against racism… you will NEVER gain weight… stop focusing this on whiteness,” Wing said.

On another occasion, Wing responded to a user who said, “I’m exhausted by 99% of white men in education and 95% of white women. Where can I get out of the white nonsense?’

Wing replied, “If another Karen told me about her feelings…I might lose it…”

In another post, Wing responded to another user who criticized an article she wrote claiming that “racism is entrenched in the fabric of our country,” calling on teachers to dismantle “racial oppression.”

“Hello Karen,” Wing snapped in a scornful post.

Karen is an online slang term referring to a middle-aged white woman, often titled.

In other posts, she referred to Donald Trump as the “whole boy version of a Karen” — and his education secretary, Betsy DeVos, as “the Queen of Karens.”

She responded to a user’s complaint about “white nonsense” in education by tweeting, “If another Karen tells me about her feelings…I might lose it…”

Wing has also proudly touted himself as “awake” multiple times, including a post featuring a photo of himself in a Jay-Z shirt.

DailyMail.com has reached out to the Department of Defense Education Activity for comment about the investigation and the current status of her teaching job.

Before joining the Department of Defense, Wing had taught and served in the United States Army. During her military service, Wing rose to Staff Sergeant, according to a biography on her website.