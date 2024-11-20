Pentagon cracks case of famous UFO captured by Navy jet over the Atlantic

A Pentagon office told Congress on Tuesday that the department has resolved the case of the famous UFO sighted by a Navy plane over the Atlantic in 2015.

The unknown object was captured in the grainy black-and-white ‘Go Fast’ video taken by a fighter pilot’s head-up display, in which he said: ‘Ohhh, go!’

Dr. Jon Kosloski, director of the Department of Defense’s All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), testified under oath at a hearing held by the Armed Service Committee, saying that the UFO’s infrared video showed no more than “a trick of the eye.”

It attributed the UFO’s apparent high-speed gliding over the ocean to an optical illusion, called “parallax,” but the bureau did not otherwise identify the object.

Kosloski spoke only of the apparent speed of the UFO, citing unspecified information that contradicts public meteorological data.

“The Go Fast,” Dr. Kosloski testified under oath, “looks like an object flying very fast over the water, very close to the water.”

However, climate scientists, weather data, veteran Navy witnesses and even a computer simulation continue to cast doubt on the validity of the government’s “parallax” theory.

“I don’t think everything is being taken into account,” former US Navy lieutenant and F/A-18F fighter pilot Ryan Graves said of AARO’s new explanation.

“If the AARO office actually spoke to the pilots who were involved in that incident, they would know that the objects were part of a larger formation of objects and therefore very anomalous to be operating 300 miles off the coast and within 50 miles from a US aircraft carrier.’

Public interest in UFOs increased in 2017 with the leak of three infrared videos of Navy pilots capturing “unidentified anomalous phenomena” (UAP). Above, a still image from one of these videos, ‘Go Fast’, which the Pentagon attempted to explain this week as a prosaic object floating in the wind.

Dr. Jon Kosloski (above), the new director of the Department of Defense’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), told lawmakers that the US Navy’s famous ‘Go Fast’ infrared UFO video US shows nothing more than ‘a trick of the eye called ‘parallax”

The ‘Go Fast’ footage was made public two years after pilots captured it from the USS Theodore Roosevelt off the east coast of Florida.

Lieutenant Graves said NBC News following the AARO hearing that the ‘Go Fast’ UFO was just one of multiple UFO swarms cited by the USS Roosevelt crew as a risk to flight safety, including the equally famous ‘Gimbal’ UFO video.

But Kosloski assured the court that there was a reasonable explanation for what the pilots saw that day.

The Pentagon official said that Geospatial intelligence analysis, using trigonometry, which was done very carefully.

“We assess with great confidence that the object is not actually near the water, but rather at 13,000 feet,” he continued.

The speed of the Navy F/A-18 fighter jet that recorded the ‘Go Fast’ video, Kosloski argued, created the illusion that the object was traveling at an inexplicably high speed.

Dr. Kosloski, a former National Security Agency (NSA) scientist, is the second person to serve as director of the Pentagon’s UFO-hunting All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO). Above, new AARO boss shows Senate a ‘trigonometry’ analysis slide

Above, the key slide on the ‘Go Fast’ UFO from AARO’s presentation to the US Senate.

Data from the reanalyzed ERA5 climate dataset for both January 21 (left) and January 24 (right) show that only the later date had wind speeds close to 120 knots near the region or a cruise elevation of 25,000 feet reported by Navy pilots.

“As the platform flies and captures the object, if it is closer to the platform at a higher altitude,” Dr. Kosloski told the Senate, “an eye trick called ‘parallax’ makes it appear that the object is moving much more fast. .’

“Analysis of contemporary weather patterns in the area at the time of the event,” according to one of the AARO director’s slides, which was presented under oath, “indicates that winds were approximately 60 knots at 13,000 feet.”

Most importantly, however, Navy pilot witnesses heard on the GIMBAL video, filmed in the same area approximately 15 minutes after the ‘Go Fast’ video, stated that the wind at their altitude of about 25,000 feet was then blowing 120 knots to the west. ‘

One computer simulationcreated by noted UFO skeptic Mick West, found that the ‘Go Fast’ object would have gone significantly faster than 40 mph when taking into account this wind speed.

The skeptic’s most conservative simulation would have the UFO traveling at 100 knots or 115 mph.

Public wind speed data from the time and location of the ‘Go Fast’ sighting confirms this analysis compiled from multiple systems by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.

The data is publicly available through the organization’s website. ERA5 reanalyzed the climate data setused by researchers to obtain reliable hour-by-hour global weather information.

The ERA5 maps are marked with a red dot on the lower east coast near Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, in an effort to approximate where Navy fighter pilots reported witnessing the GIMBAL and GOFAST UAP in January 2015.

ERA5 data approximating the date, region and elevations of the ‘Go Fast’ UFO episode was obtained by DailyMail.com in September 2023 by a PhD climate researcher who wished to remain anonymous.

When This ERA5 Data That Pointed Towards a 100 Knot ‘Go Fast’ UFO Was Shown Josh Semeter of NASA’s UAP advisory panel, the Boston University professor, told DailyMail.com by email: “Yes, the forward speed of an object of 100 knots is within the range of plausible solutions.” .

“But based on the uncertainties in the wind vectors and the trajectory model,” Semeter added, “a speed lower than 40 knots cannot be ruled out.”

Regardless of the object’s speed, Lt. Graves noted that not only was the object still a UFO, but its presence with “an entire fleet” of other UFOs in restricted US airspace remains not only a mystery. but also a serious concern for flight safety.

“I would say that…specifically the ‘Go Fast’ video was never really interesting because ‘it goes fast,'” Lt. Graves said.

“The pilot certainly didn’t say that, nor did he name the video,” the veteran Navy fighter pilot added. “If anything, the Pentagon simply discredited its own name for that video.”