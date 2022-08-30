Pentagon chief Austin calls Afghanistan a ‘necessary war of self-defense’ one year after withdrawal

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a statement to the US military on the occasion of a year after the withdrawal of Afghanistan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the “United States’ work is not done yet” in Afghanistan and on Tuesday defended the 20-year occupation as a “necessary war of self-defense”.

In a statement marking a year since the last US soldier left Kabul, Austin praised the military’s “noble service” and the 2,461 soldiers killed in Afghanistan since 2001.

He also called on Americans to “continue to have talks” “about the cost of the war and what their sacrifices meant,” even as Republicans accuse the Biden administration of trying to bury the chaotic withdrawal attempt that marked the end.

With midterm elections approaching, GOP lawmakers have vowed to further investigate the withdrawal if they win Congressional majority next year — as well as what led to the Taliban overthrowing Afghanistan’s democratically elected government within weeks.

“The United States went to Afghanistan in 2001 to wage a necessary war of self-defense. On September 11, 2001, al-Qaeda terrorists attacked our country. They were able to plan and execute such a horrific attack because their Taliban hosts had given them a safe haven in Afghanistan,” Austin said in his statement.

He pointed out that no such attack has taken place on U.S. soil since, claiming it “speaks to the efforts of the entire U.S. government to protect our citizens from terrorist threats that could come from Afghanistan or anywhere in the world.”

“Yet we know this work is not done. We must maintain an unwavering focus on counter-terrorism — and we are,” the Pentagon chief continued, pointing to the recent assassinations of key ISIS officials and Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

He hammered on the success of the mass evacuation of civilians but admitted there were still “questions” to be answered – as Republican calls for accountability mount

“We are committed to supporting an entire government effort to tackle the root causes of violent extremism. No one should doubt America’s determination to keep our people safe.”

His statement labeled the US withdrawal attempt a success and highlighted the 124,000 people evacuated in the waning days of the occupation by the West.

Lower in the statement, Austin admitted that people were still asking for answers.

“As our country looks back on two decades of fighting in Afghanistan, I understand that many people have difficult questions about the cost of the war and what their sacrifices have meant,” he said.

“These are important discussions and I hope we will continue to conduct them with attention and respect.”

It comes two weeks after the Republicans of the House of State released a preliminary report on their investigation into the withdrawal.

In this file photo, Afghans crowd the tarmac of Kabul airport on Aug. 16, 2021 to flee the country after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan

The report paints a scathing picture blaming Biden and his State Department for a “failure to plan,” leading to “chaos and confusion” in the withdrawal.

It also suggests that the Biden administration has dramatically underestimated the number of US citizens trapped in Afghanistan at the end of the US military’s operation.

According to the report, in the year since the US withdrew from Kabul on August 30, 2021, more than 800 Americans have been rescued by the State Department from “behind enemy lines.”

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in September of that year that fewer than 100 Americans were still within Afghanistan’s borders, trying to escape.

The White House National Security Council dismissed the report as “biased” and said it was “riddled with inaccuracies” in a rebuttal.

The National Security Council pointed out that the Trump-Taliban agreement, which has “weakened our partners in the Afghan government,” paved the way for the precarious situation.

On Friday, GOP representative Michael Waltz told DailyMail.com that he believed a committee should be formed to investigate the withdrawal attempt.

‘Exactly where that committee will be housed is still being discussed. But it has to have oversight — this is the part that I think is critical — it has to oversee the Department of Defense, the intelligence community and the State Department,” Waltz said.

He said it was clear to him, as a member of the Armed Services Committee, that the Biden administration wants to move forward 12 months after receiving bipartisan criticism of the operation.

“I mean, that’s obvious. And I think the Democrats in Congress want it swept under the rug. I mean, we’ve seen, what, a hearing… the Armed Forces Commission, and then one at the State Department… it was decided it would be classified, so it was closed,” Waltz said. “I think it’s disgraceful and inappropriate.”