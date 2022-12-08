Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Tech

Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft

by Jacky
written by Jacky
Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft

The Pentagon has announced that it will award its contract for cloud computing to Google, Oracle Amazon, and Microsoft. 

The contract, which covers a wide range of areas, will have a total value of $9 billion and be completed in multiple stages up to its completion date in June 2028.

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Amazon Echo Show 15 finally becomes the kitchen...

Get the M1 or M2 MacBook Air for...

Proton’s encrypted cloud storage is going mobile

Google Chrome now runs faster on your Mac...

Campfire Audio is entering your Orbit with its...

Bioshock 4 isn’t dead, it just got a...

Etisalat mulling over acquisition of Vodafone’s Vodacom stake

Praise the Saints! Shadow and Bone season 2...

The 7 best laptops for graphic designers in...

The best Asus laptops: Best overall, best for...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More