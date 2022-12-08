Pentagon awards $9bn cloud contract to Google, Oracle, Amazon and Microsoft

The Pentagon has announced that it will award its contract for cloud computing to Google, Oracle Amazon, and Microsoft.

The contract, which covers a wide range of areas, will have a total value of $9 billion and be completed in multiple stages up to its completion date in June 2028.

The four companies will participate in the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability, (JWCC). This is a move that reverses the Trump Administration’s proposal that only one company should manage the project.

Pentagon cloud contract

Initially awarded to Microsoft in 2019, Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure was later challenged by Amazon (and Oracle), both of whom make up part the revised announcement.

This was later cancelled owing to delays, according to the Pentagon, which meant that the contract no longer met the Department of Defense’s needs.

At this point, bids were opened up to all four of the winning companies in an effort to level the playing field, however the General Services Administration at that point indicated that only Amazon and Microsoft were able to meet the Pentagon’s requirements.

Fast forward to December 2022, where Google, Oracle, Amazon, and Microsoft were awarded what is arguably the most prestigious contract. Like a job reference, the US Department of Defense has a lot to say about each of the companies with such sensitive or confidential data.

Via AP News (opens in a new tab)