Pentagon announces another test of the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile TOMORROW

The United States will test a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, the Pentagon has announced, and has informed Moscow of its impending launch.

A Pentagon spokesman said the test was routine and intended to demonstrate the readiness of the US military’s ICBM arsenal.

It is the latest in a series of launches, some of which have been postponed to avoid escalating tensions with China over Taiwan and with Russia waging war in Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said on Wednesday that an unarmed missile will be launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

“This launch is a routine test, which was planned well in advance and consistent with previous tests, this ICBM launch will validate and verify the effectiveness and readiness of the system,” he said.

He added that Russia had been notified, in accordance with treaty obligations.

This image shows an earlier launch of a Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The missile is an important part of the US nuclear arsenal

“The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to demonstrate the preparedness of the US nuclear forces and instill confidence in the safety and effectiveness of the country’s nuclear deterrent,” he added.

The Minuteman III is an essential part of the US military’s strategic arsenal.

The nuclear missile has a range of over 6,000 and can travel at speeds of up to 25,000 miles per hour.

Development of the original Minuteman began in the 1950s and takes its name from the colonial Minutemen of the American Revolutionary War, who were ready to fight at short notice.

A test was postponed last month after China deployed dozens of planes and fired missiles near Taiwan in response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

White House security spokesman John Kirby said the postponement decision was made by President Joe Biden.

“While China is destabilizing military exercises around Taiwan, the United States is instead demonstrating the behavior of a responsible nuclear power by mitigating the risks of miscalculations and misconceptions,” he said.

The test launch of an ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in August can be seen above. The test was postponed earlier this month to avoid escalating tensions with China

That angered Republicans, who accused the White House of trying to calm Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping’s “tantrums.”

“These flaccid, flimsy attempts at reconciliation hurt our willingness and will only lead to further aggression by our adversaries,” said House Armed Services Committee Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL).

The test was eventually conducted with a 12-day delay.

The Minuteman III’s return vehicle traveled 4,200 miles from Vandenberg Space Force Base near Santa Barbara, California to Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands, officials confirmed.