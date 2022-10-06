Pensioner, 90, followed burglar who stole his wallet to a nearby ASDA and PUNCHED him in the face

<!–

A 90-year-old pensioner and former boxer chased a burglar out of his house and followed him into a nearby ASDA before smashing him in the face and taking back his wallet.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was at his house in Hull when a stranger came to his door and pretended to injure his leg.

When the pensioner went to get Nicholas Norton a cloth to clean his ‘wound’, Norton grabbed his wallet and ran out of the house.

The pensioner, once a middleweight boxing champion in the naval reserves, rushed out of the house and followed Norton in his car to a nearby ASDA.

On his way inside, the brave pensioner grabbed the thief at the till and punched him in the face before taking back his wallet.

The 90-year-old said: ‘When he stole my wallet I just wanted it back. I know pensioners get robbed all the time and it’s not okay.

‘I have problems with my blood pressure, my legs and my hands, but I still went after him to get my wallet back.’

Nicholas Norton pretended to injure his leg to rob the 90-year-old pensioner

Norton had already bought a 44p bar of chocolate using the pensioner’s card. When he was arrested after the incident, he told police: ‘I’m going back to prison. That’s five years for me.’ He fully confessed during the police interrogation.

The pensioner said: ‘After he ran off with my wallet I got into my car and went to look for him. I drove down the nearby streets before entering the ASDA car park to turn around – that’s when I saw him enter the supermarket.

‘I followed him in and said to the security guard “I’ve just had my wallet stolen and I’ve come to get it back”.

‘I found him at the till with a bottle of whiskey and I grabbed him by the scruff of the neck and hit him on the chin.

‘I asked him where my wallet was and he said he didn’t have it so I said to him ‘do you want me to hit you again? Then he quickly emptied his pockets and handed it to me.

‘I noticed my cards weren’t in there so I said, “where are they?” and he said he had hidden them outside so I hit him again. Then he turned out his pockets and handed me back my cards.

‘I used to be middleweight boxer in the naval reserve so I know how to punch. I stay in the shape of a 90 year old because I fell out of a car a while ago and I have to do the exercises to stay strong.

‘My daughter called me a ‘silly’ and said “you’re too old to do something like that”.

The elderly gentleman chased Norton to this ASDA where he confronted him and punched him in the face before taking back his wallet

‘I’m not sure why I did it, it was just instinct – that’s the principle of the matter. Hopefully he will now think twice before robbing another pensioner.’

Rachel Scott, prosecuting, told Hull Crown Court on Tuesday that Norton had limped into the pensioners’ back garden and said he had fallen off his bike.

She said: ‘He asked for a damp cloth because his leg was bleeding.

“The complainant went and got him a cloth, and when he was standing by a sink, he turned around and saw the defendant in his living room. The defendant took his wallet and ran out of the address.

“The complainant got into his car and drove around to find the defendant. He saw the defendant go into Asda so he went in after him. He took the defendant with his bank card in one hand and a bottle of liquor in the other.

‘He grabbed him and the defendant dropped the bottle and broke it. The complainant was worried about what he was going to do with the bottle so he hit him on the chin.

‘He then held the defendant by the neck while the defendant emptied his pockets and returned the bank cards.’

Burglar Nicholas Norton had 80 previous convictions, including 44 for theft. He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison.