Pensioner, 72, lies in the street for NINE hours with a broken hip before an ambulance arrives

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 72-year-old woman lay in a cold street for nine hours after breaking her hip because there were no ambulances available to take her to hospital.

Mary Kinsella fell in Helston, Cornwall around 1.30pm on Tuesday afternoon and had to wait until 10.30pm before an ambulance finally arrived.

The grandmother, who was told she needed a hip replacement, then waited 13 hours in the ambulance outside the Royal Cornwall Hospital as all the beds were taken.

Mary’s granddaughter Bethany said: ‘Nan fell while walking the dog – our dog saw a cat and ran away and took Nan.

“We called 999 regularly (every hour) and the handlers kept repeating that there was nothing they could do and that they were extremely busy.

“The EMS called us themselves from the ambulance queue at Treliske to keep us informed, but the only update was that Grandma was the top priority, but they couldn’t predict the wait.”

Mary Kinsella (pictured), 72, had to lie in the cold street for nine hours while waiting for an ambulance

Beth said her family was furious about the situation, but was eager to praise anyone who stopped to help Mary.

She added: “Our family is very shocked and appalled at the situation. It’s upsetting to see someone you love hurt and hurt, let alone your 72-year-old grandparent lying in the freezing cold for nine hours without any help.

“We couldn’t move her because she was terrified. She has an underlying heart condition which we kept repeating to the emergency services as she developed chest pains all over.

“My mom and my brother had been there ever since they got a call to say it had happened. I showed up at 6pm when I finished work and she was still shaking from the shock and pain.

“You hear stories about this sort of thing, but you just don’t believe it. I think more people should be aware of this because something needs to be done. I am absolutely terrified to think about what has happened to other poor and injured people above Cornwall that we hear nothing about.

“The paramedics were just amazing, they were so apologetic and of course this isn’t their fault at all.

The grandmother then had to wait 13 hours in an ambulance outside the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro (pictured)

“They are exhausted mentally, emotionally and physically from working in such tireless conditions.

“The main reason I’m doing this and getting the story out is because the paramedics begged us to do this, they want more people to take a stand and be made aware so we can all speak and hopefully a change is made.” .’

A spokesperson for Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust said: ‘Our staff are doing everything they can to get patients to the emergency department; none of us want anyone to wait long in ambulances.

“We currently have nearly 120 people in our hospitals, and a similar number in community hospitals, waiting to go home with support or to other healthcare facilities. If we could make those beds available, there would be no ambulances waiting.

“We work tirelessly throughout the day to get a steady stream of patients out of the emergency room and our assessment units and admitted to our wards as needed. We use our discharge lounge for those patients who are ready to leave the hospital, to help us clear beds and ambulances as quickly as possible.

“The local health and social care system continues to be under constant pressure and we are working together to keep people safe and ensure they can receive the right care in the place most suitable for their needs.”

South Western Ambulance Service Trust has been approached by MailOnline for comment.