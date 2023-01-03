Pension age increase ‘not set in stone’, says French government

Paris: The French government made a significant concession to its controversial plan to raise the official retirement age to 65 by insisting the figure was “not set in stone”.
It also reneged on its intention to reduce the time during which the unemployed receive benefits by 40 percent if the unemployment rate falls below 6 percent. The measure will take effect next month.
France’s main unions have already warned that any increase in the retirement age from the current 62 years would trigger “the mother of all battles” through strikes and street protests, with the first proposed for January 21.
Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France Info radio that “other solutions” could help the government balance the pension system by 2030.
Borne, who was due to meet with unions for a final consultation, said the flagship reform will be presented to cabinet on January 23 before being discussed in parliament early next month.
Full details of the plan would be revealed on January 10, she confirmed.
Emmanuel Macron’s earlier attempt to implement pension reforms during his first term in office led to the longest public sector strike since 1968 and saw the French president put the plan on hold when the pandemic hit.
He was due to present his new plans last month, but postponed the move until after Christmas to avoid holiday strikes, leading some to suggest he put them on hold again. However, in his New Year’s address, Macron insisted he follow through on a major re-election pledge as it was the only way to balance pay-as-you-go accounting given the country’s aging population.