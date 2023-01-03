Pension age increase ‘not set in stone’, says French government

Paris: The French government made a significant concession to its controversial plan to raise the official retirement age to 65 by insisting the figure was “not set in stone”.

It also reneged on its intention to reduce the time during which the unemployed receive benefits by 40 percent if the unemployment rate falls below 6 percent. The measure will take effect next month.

France’s main unions have already warned that any increase in the retirement age from the current 62 years would trigger “the mother of all battles” through strikes and street protests, with the first proposed for January 21.

French President Emmanuel Macron has suspended pension reform after fierce opposition and the outbreak of the pandemic. Credit:AP

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told France Info radio that “other solutions” could help the government balance the pension system by 2030.