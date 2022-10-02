Penrith star Jarome Luai doubles up after grand final FAR insult to rub salt in Parramatta wounds

<!–

Panthers star five-eighth Jarome Luai won’t win many friends in Parramatta after doubling down on his pre-game comments about Penrith being the ‘Daddy’ of the rival NRL clubs in western Sydney.

Luai posted pictures of his celebrations after the Panthers’ emphatic 28-12 NRL grand final win over the Parramatta Eels that secured his club’s second consecutive premiership.

He was pictured with the Provan-Summons Trophy, Samoan flag draped across his lap and a cigar in his mouth with the caption “Daddy loves you” and a heart emoji.

Luai’s cheeky Instagram story mocking Eels fans who lashed out at him for his ‘Daddy’ comments

The celebratory photos come after Luai whipped up the hornet’s nest in the lead-up to the NRL decision by declaring Penrith was Parramatta’s father.

It happened after teammate Brian To’o spoke up Sydney Morning Herald on how Penrith led the way in Sydney’s west when it came to developing local juniors.

“Things have changed,” To’o said.

‘There aren’t that many kids that come through the Parramatta system that come from the west. The majority of the people who are in the Parramatta team come from other countries or other parts of NSW … or even Penrith.

‘It’s pretty cool to see how many of us Penrith juniors have come through the lower grades up to the big leagues.

“You can call us dad,” Luai joked at the time.

Luai celebrates with 10-month-old daughter Akira after winning the NRL Premiership again

His comments went down like a lead balloon with Parra supporters ahead of the grand final.

‘You never saw this cockiness and arrogance from Storm and Roosters players when they dominated over the last 10 years. These guys win a premiership and think they’re untouchable,’ wrote Chris Buttigieg

‘I seem to remember one particular person running their mouths in the origin arena…which didn’t work out so well for ‘Where’s Luai’. Lucky for you, Nathan might be able to get you over the line,” said Peter Moore.

I hate both teams but this guy makes me hope for a Parramatta whip. How can this guy say his little public prayer on the field and be so arrogant? I could be wrong, but doesn’t the Bible teach you to be humble?’ asked Garrick Keene

Luai continued dad’s pun with a video of him celebrating on the field with baby Akira

“Unfortunately for Jarome, most of his action comes from his gob these days – his contributions on the court, aside from post attempted spectacular jumps on someone’s back, have really fallen off this season,” added Ed Peters.

Luai also shared a celebratory video on the field holding his daughter Akira with the caption “Dada loves you” and a photo with teammates with the caption “hey dad!”.

Ironically, Luai became a father for the third time in the week leading up to the grand final.

Luai also celebrated his heritage by draping a Samoan flag around him as he celebrated

Any fears he could miss the decision were dismissed when partner Bailey Paris Toleafoa was called up on Monday. The couple welcomed baby Halo into the world, joining 10-month-old Akira and four-year-old son Izzy.

“We said if we were to make the grand final, she would be induced on Monday,” Luai said earlier this week.

“The baby was born on Tuesday but it all went according to plan. She was induced when we planned and the baby came out at 2pm.

‘They’re in hospital now but I’ll go to the hospital after training to pick them up and see how they’re doing. Hopefully they will be discharged this afternoon.

‘I tried to stay on Monday but they kicked me out. I got home at midnight and I checked on them every hour after that to see how they were doing.

‘I hear the baby is a little angel in there so I can’t wait to see her.’