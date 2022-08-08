Penrith star Jaeman Salmon ‘turned his life around’ before Ricky Stuart’s ‘weak-gutted dog’ spray

Panthers star Jaeman Salmon – who Ricky Stuart labeled as a “dog with a weak gut” – has “changed his life” since his drink-driving accident, according to his manager.

After Canberra’s 26-6 loss at home to the Panthers, an excited Stuart unleashed the excessive spray on Salmon during the post-game press conference after the five-eighth came down to Raiders hooker Tom Starling in the groin.

Salmon, a Cronulla junior who played for the Eels before joining Penrith last season, found himself in hot water in 2018 after crashing into three parked cars while over the limit in an incident that left him ‘very scared’ .

The 23-year-old had his driver’s license revoked for six months and was fined $1,500 after being found guilty of drink-driving in 2019.

Salmon (center) enjoying a night out with friends in Ibiza in 2018

In the incident, he crossed the wrong side of the road around 9am on October 13, 2018, crashed into three parked cars and slammed his car on its roof in Sydney’s southern suburb of Miranda, after a big night of clubbing in Cronulla.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and reported a blood alcohol level of 0.068, telling police at the time, “I think maybe I looked at my phone.”

Salmon’s lawyer told the Sutherland Local Court that his client regretted the accident.

“The trauma of the crime, I have been instructed, has prompted him to publicly and sincerely apologize to the court and the local community. He and his family were deeply shocked,” said attorney Warwick Korn.

Jaeman Salmon is training for the Parramatta Eels in 2018 – the same year he went over the limit when he crashed into three parked cars and his vehicle rolled onto its roof

Salmon – pictured with Parramatta Eels captain Clint Gutherson (right) – played 17 games for the Eels from 2018 to 2020

At the time, Parramatta, in consultation with the NRL’s integrity unit, fined him an additional $10,000 and suspended him for one game.

“Jaeman has shown genuine remorse and supported this by taking a safe driving course and is currently engaged in welfare and education programs prescribed by the club,” Parramatta said in a statement.

“The club considers drink driving a very serious offense and is working closely with Jaeman to ensure a clear understanding of his personal responsibilities.”

Salmon’s manager Sam Ayoub fired at his client’s defense, although he admitted Salmon was “upset” by the comments

Salmon’s manager Sam Ayoub said the talented half have moved on and matured well and truly since then, although he was still impressed by Stuart’s comments.

“I think it’s unwanted history. Jaeman has really changed his life and personality for the better. He’s a really good boy and everyone who knows him has love and respect for him,” he said News Corp.

“He (Salmon) was a little upset on Saturday night. So was his family. I’ve talked to him… and he’s still blown away, but understands there’s a piece of history there.”

The kick in question happened 60 minutes into the game, with Salmon’s foot making contact with Starling’s groin as the first tried to get up after being tackled – although it’s not clear if it was intentional.

Raiders coach Ricky Stuart (pictured) labeled Jaeman Salmon as a ‘dog with weak bowels’ in an extraordinary spray at a post-game press conference

Stuart didn’t seem to care.

“Where Salmon kicked Tommy (Starling), it’s not on. I had a past with that child (Salmon). I know that boy very well,” he said at the press conference after the game.

“As a child he was a dog with a weak gut and he hasn’t changed now. He’s a weak-minded dog person now.’

Stuart’s grudge against Jaeman and his family has been simmering for 12 years after an incident at a junior rugby league match.

A “childish act” by Salmon reportedly brought Stuart’s son Jackson to tears during a 2019 match in which Stuart allegedly confronted Salmon.

Ricky Stuart’s sons Jed (left) and Jackson (right) speak at a friend’s wedding earlier this year

Salmon’s father reportedly confronted Stuart himself with the fact that the couple had to be separated as things got heated – although the Salmon family said they haven’t had any contact with any of the Stuarts since.

The Salmon family released a statement Sunday evening pleading with the NRL to “take action”, condemning Stuart’s strong comments.

In the statement, distributed by Ayoub, they questioned Stuart’s claim that he “knew the boy well.”

Jaeman Salmon enjoys holiday on the north coast of NSW last year

“We were surprised by Ricky’s claim that he knows Jaeman personally as they haven’t been in touch since Jae was 12 years old,” the statement read.

‘We call on the NRL to take action, because we believe that Jaeman has been wronged in this situation.

“We will follow the proper procedures and have the NRL conduct a thorough investigation,” the statement said.

The two continued to play together in the same De La Salle Caringbah team in the Sutherland junior league until Stuart moved to Canberra in 2013 to coach the Raiders.

Jaeman Salmon (center) celebrates his first game for the Panthers with family

Veteran rugby league writer Phil Rothfield confirmed that Salmon and Stuart also attended the same school for a number of years.

“My children, my family grew up in the (Cronulla) Shire, they went to the same school as Jaeman and Ricky’s children,” he said. Big sports breakfast.

“Look, there are obviously some issues that have boiled away with Ricky. He didn’t seal them and it exploded and it was the wrong platform, really.”

Salmon’s Panthers teammates support the star, who replaces injured five-eighth Jarome Luai, while half-partner Sean O’Sullivan says he “loved his partner.”

Panthers No.7 Sean O’Sullivan has come out to defend his partner for the halves

“We spoke to Jaeman after the game and I think he was a bit shocked. But we all know what kind of person Jaeman is and we love him both on and off the pitch. Everyone in the organization supports him,” O’Sullivan told Channel 9.

In a statement, Penrith said it is ‘monitoring the situation’, and that it is mainly focused on ‘the welfare of salmon’.

The NRL is considering an unprecedented penalty, which could include suspending the Raiders coach – who has already received $135,000 in fines in his coaching career.

Stuart initially refused to retract his comments, but did apologize the next day, admitting that he had “let his emotions take over.”

Salmon, on the other hand, has been slammed by the NRL on a first-class misconduct charge and will face a $1000-1500 fine if found guilty.