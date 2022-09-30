Penrith sister BANNED from touching NRL trophy and the five-eighth who says Eels can ‘call us daddy’

There is a real sense of brotherhood with the Penrith Panthers, but the defending NRL champions are also happy to have their 2022 grand final rivals Parramatta part of the family.

“You can call us daddy,” Panthers five-eighth Jarome Luai joked before the premiership decider on Sunday.

His cheeky remark is about the changing of the guard in western Sydney, where the Panthers have long been considered Parramatta’s ‘little brother’, although the Eels have failed to win a premiership since 1986.

Brian To’o and Jarome Luai share a joke after a Penrith Panthers NRL training session

While Parramatta has since been unable to take home the Provan-Summons Trophy, the Eels were regular contenders, while the Panthers struggled to make the eight for a long time.

Parramatta has also long been touted as the breeding ground of rugby league talent in Western Sydney

“Things have changed,” To’o told the SMH.

To’o poses for photos for fans during a Penrith Panthers NRL training session and fan day

About half of the current Panthers squad, playing in their third consecutive Grand Final, are from the area. In addition, 14 of the 17 players in the decider made their NRL debuts for Penrith.

“Not that many children come through the Parramatta system coming from the west. The majority of the people on the Parramatta team are from other countries or other parts of NSW…or even Penrith,” To’o said.

“It’s pretty cool to see how many of us Penrith juniors have made it through the lower classes to the big leagues.

“It’s pretty special to see Taylan May and Izack Tago get through this year.”

To’o and Luai celebrate after the NRL’s 2021 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs

Luai added that the current side of Penrith represented the people and players of Western Sydney better than the current Eels.

“We’re both from the west of Sydney, but our team has been together for a long time and played a lot of football together,” said Luai.

‘I think we are homegrown. We represent our people. Western Sydney is our home. Every time we put on this sweater, we represent our home. We just want to compare ourselves with the best. It’s a great feeling when you’ve made it through the numbers and made your mark on the biggest podium.

“Everyone knows where you come from since you were little in the area. People always talk about the memories they have of you when you were younger, playing football for the local youth clubs.’

The Penrith Panthers are not just family in a figurative sense, with Ivan Cleary as coach and his superstar son Nathan Cleary as halfback, there is also a blood relationship with the club.

But that tie probably won’t extend to Nathan’s sister Indi, who was reportedly “near” the NRL trophy last year when it was knocked off a table near a dance floor and broken after the Panthers’ big win.

Clearly was immediately asked by the Daily Telegram if time had healed all wounds and if Indi would be allowed to come close to the trophy again this year if Penrith wins.

Bec, Jett, Milaya, Nathan and Indi Cleary celebrate after NRL win in 2021

“No chance – she’ll be banned if we win,” Cleary joked.

Although it is the third time Nathan has sent the Panthers and his son Nathan to an NRL decision maker, he said the moment was still huge for their family.

‘It’s very special. There are so many cool things playing in a grand finale. Just coming here, all that goes with it, and just because we’ve done it three times doesn’t make it any less special,” he said.

Nathan Cleary hugs his dad and coach Ivan Cleary after winning the 2021 NRL final

But Ivan said family ties were blocked in the run-up to the big game to stay focused on the task ahead.

‘It’s something you don’t think about much anymore’ [being with Nathan]. I enjoy going to work every day with ‘Nat’. Sunday will be no different,” he said.

“It’s become the norm now, and it’s not something you really notice until after the year is over if you think about it.

“I’m very grateful to be in this position… it’s unique. When it’s all over and we’re both retired, we can think about what it was, but right now it’s just a job.”