Penrith reach another NRL Grand Final as Souths lose their heads in second-half capitulation – and Taane Milne sees red for BRUTAL tackle on Spencer Leniu
- Penrith beat South Sydney 32-12 in the preliminary final at Accor Stadium
- The Panthers play Parramatta in the NRL Grand Final next Sunday
- Penrith are bidding to win back-to-back premierships after winning last year
- The Roosters in 2018 and 2019 are the only team to win back-to-back titles
Penrith will play Parramatta in the NRL Grand Final after erasing a 12-point deficit to beat South Sydney in a preliminary final marred by a red card to Taane Milne for a brutal tackle.
The Panthers kept their bid for back-to-back premierships alive with a 32-12 victory, keeping the Bunnies scoreless in the second half after Souths had the better of the first 37 minutes.
But the reigning premiers scored twice in three minutes as Apisai Koroisau and Brian To’o crossed to equalize before the break. In the second half, the Panthers scored three unanswered tries as they became only the third team in NRL history, after the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne, to reach three consecutive grand finals.
