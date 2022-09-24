Penrith reach another NRL Grand Final as Souths lose their heads in second half capitulation

<!–

Penrith will play Parramatta in the NRL Grand Final after erasing a 12-point deficit to beat South Sydney in a preliminary final marred by a red card to Taane Milne for a brutal tackle.

The Panthers kept their bid for back-to-back premierships alive with a 32-12 victory, keeping the Bunnies scoreless in the second half after Souths had the better of the first 37 minutes.

But the reigning premiers scored twice in three minutes as Apisai Koroisau and Brian To’o crossed to equalize before the break. In the second half, the Panthers scored three unanswered tries as they became only the third team in NRL history, after the Sydney Roosters and Melbourne, to reach three consecutive grand finals.

Relive all the action from the preliminary final between Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs with Sportsmail’s live blog.