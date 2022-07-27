Penrith Panthers stars party at superstar rapper Jack Harlow concert as he dedicates song to them

He has declared his love for the AFL while touring Australia and now Grammy-nominated rap star Jack Harlow has made a huge impression on the NRL’s best team at a concert in Sydney.

The 24-year-old behind hits like ‘Whats Poppin’ and ‘Industry Baby’ selected several Penrith Panthers stars during his performance at the Roundhouse on Monday night, sparking a wild reaction from the reigning Prime Ministers.

“It’s no fucking way the Panthers are here!” Harlow said to the shouts of the crowd, before dedicating a song to the players.

“And we’re not talking about the Carolina Panthers (NFL team), we’re talking about the real Panthers, right? You know what? This next one is for you guys.’

Nathan Cleary (center) dances Monday night with his teammates to Harlow’s hit “First Class”

The Panthers met the superstar musician backstage where he was overjoyed to get a Penrith jersey with his name on the back.

In footage posted to TikTok, halfback Nathan Cleary and some of his teammates, including Izack Tago and Sean O’Sullivan, can dance to Harlow’s hit “First Class” on the venue’s balcony.

Cleary later posted a photo of him and his fellow Panthers backstage with the musician, who was overjoyed when he held up a Penrith jersey with his name embroidered on it.

The No. 7 champion captioned the photo “New recruit… The man @jackharlow.”

Harlow previously thrilled AFL fans by being photographed wearing a Fremantle Dockers bucket hat during his tour of Australia and revealing that he is a big fan of watching great AFL moments.

Cleary (second from left) called Harlow the club’s ‘new recruit’ in an Instagram post

The rapper thrilled AFL fans on his Australian tour when he revealed he loves watching Aussie Rules highlights — and he can’t get enough of retro goal-umpire uniforms

He also took to Instagram to tell his fans how much he loved the white hats and overcoats the code goal umpires used to wear.

“Can’t sleep watching AFL highlights,” he told his 6.8 million followers.

The referee’s fit is insane. So hard.’

The Dockers tweeted the image of the chart topper in their headgear with the caption: ‘Jack knows what’s going on #foreverfreo’.

Harlow concludes his tour down under playing Melbourne’s forum on Thursday and Friday nights.