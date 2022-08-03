Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary smitten over new girlfriend Tèah Foot

NRL superstar Nathan Cleary is recovering after being sidelined five games last week.

The Penrith Panthers player, 24, was spotted Monday night at an intimate dinner with glamorous brunette Pilates instructor Tèah Foot at the Spice Thai restaurant in Coogee, Sydney.

The pair have reportedly been seeing each other “on and off” for a few months.

According to the Daily Telegramthe duo shared a simple meal and washed it down with a bottle of table water.

Cleary was engrossed in the Bondi-based beauty’s conversation and saw her lean in closer to talk to her.

He kept it casual for their dinner party, dressed in a black hoodie and hot pink shorts while Tèah donned a stylish brown overcoat.

Foot works for Peaches Pilates in Bondi and lives in an apartment nearby

Cleary’s fun night out is a welcome change from the challenges he faced on the field last Friday.

The Panthers halfback got his marching orders from referee Todd Smith for a shocking tackle that tipped Parramatta Eels’ Dylan Brown on the head in the first twenty minutes.

In the incident Brown had nearly come to a stop and Cleary soon lost control of the tackle, lifted Brown over his horizontal line and dumped him into the turf.

The Eels star escaped the sickening collision without anything more than a fright before he gingerly rose to his feet and Cleary looked visibly concerned as Smith summoned him for a quick chat and the referee wasted no time in sending him off.

Foot posts several photos of herself posing in her expensive Bondi apartment

“Hands between your legs and you drove him into the ground. You’re gone,” Smith said as Cleary became the first Penrith player since Travis Burns to be sent off in an NRL premiere game in 2012.

Cleary later apologized to Panthers fans on Instagram, stating that he was “nasty for such a stupid mistake that let the boys down. I’m not talking about that, it was a terrible technique and I need to get better.’