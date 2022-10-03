Penrith Panthers star kicks off Mad Monday celebrations with a hit from a vape

Penrith Panthers players have gone wild celebrating their Grand Final win with some of their stars, leaving fans unimpressed by their Mad Monday antics.

The team has been celebrating non-stop since claiming their second consecutive premiership win over the Parramatta Eels with a 28-12 win on Sunday.

A long night of partying followed with team parties rolling into the early hours of the morning before resuming for Mad Monday.

A ravenous Nathan clearly summed up the mix of exhaustion and elation as he emerged shirtless from the Penrith Leagues Club early on Monday.

Most of the team seem to have been on their best behavior, while some players and their behavior have caused a stir among their fans.

Jarome Luai tried to delete an Instagram post after using an offensive term, while James Fisher-Harris turned up at a fan event with a vape in hand.

Penrith Panthers player James Fisher-Harris puffed away on a vape (above) during a Mad Monday fan event following his side’s grand final win against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday

The 26-year-old front-row enforcer was seen taking long drags on the electronic cigarette while supporters were nearby at the Panthers’ home stadium BlueBet.

Fisher-Harris took the opportunity to play on the joke that the Eels are now the team’s ‘sons’ following Luai’s pre-game comments the Panthers were the ‘father’.

“I just want to say Parra are our sons,” Fisher-Harris said.

“Right here right now it’s just a fact.”

The comment saw fans break into a chant saying ‘we hate Parra’ with players Jaeman Salmon and Liam Martin joining in the cheers.

“As I said last night, we’re Penrith’s best team ever,” Fisher-Harris added.

Jarome Luai had kick-started the ‘son’ joke in the run-up to the grand final.

When the five-eighth was asked if Penrith is still the ‘little brother’ of the Parramatta team, Luai said: ‘You can call us dad.’

Harris-Fisher also made a ‘son’ joke about Parramatta eels that led to fans chanting ‘we hate Parra’ during the victory celebrations

Luai caused a stir after the grand final win after posting a picture of himself and teammate Jaeman Salmon celebrating in the changing rooms.

He captioned the photo with the offensive term: ‘My n*****’.

The post was removed seven hours after it was posted early on Monday morning, with the NRL integrity unit saying it was aware the post was made.

Panthers players have shared photos and videos of them celebrating loud and proud into the night back at the Penrith Leagues club.

They wore aviator sunglasses as a tribute to their favorite movie, Top Gun: Maverick. They shared a shooey with AFL legend Bam Bam Tuivasa.

Penrith Panthers held an event at their home stadium, BlueBet, on Monday (pictured, fans at the event)

Many of the players took time to honor their families and partners with Viliame Kikau writing that it was the ‘best feeling ever’.

Some players lit giant victory cigars, others like James Fisher-Harris celebrated with vape devices.

Backrower Viliame Kikau, who is set to leave the team next year, was not at Monday’s fan event.

Last night, Panthers fans watched clips of the team’s wild party night online.

Pictures showed Luai smoking a cigar next to the Premiership trophy, UFC star Bam Bam Tuivasa smoking a shoe and team members leaving their home Leagues Club late on Monday morning.

Panthers chairman Matt Cameron said this year’s grand final win was extra special because it was at home.

Team members (above) gave speeches at the fan event on Monday and celebrated their grand final victory

Dedicated Panthers fans took to a Mad Monday event at BlueBet stadium to celebrate the grand final win (pictured, a young fan at the event)

“Of course we did it in 2020 with reduced capacity on the ground and in 2021 they were in Brisbane,” he told Today.

‘Society didn’t get to celebrate it the way they wanted. Last night was a great opportunity. You have heard Ivan speak before, we are proud that the club is a source of local pride. I think we were able to tick that box last night.’

Their victory over Parramatta was one of the most one-sided grand finals of this century, with just two late Eels tries breaking the blue-and-gold’s duck and ruling the margin.

This year alone, the Panthers won every grade from the NRL down to under-18s, becoming the first club to do so in the game’s 115-season history.

NRL history shows that going back-to-back is rare. Before the Panthers, only the Sydney Roosters had done it since the Super League.

However, no side has won three titles in a row in the past four years, with the great Eels team of the early 1980s the last team to do so.

Penrith start next year as favorites to join them and there’s a good chance their dynasty will last beyond that.

The beers flowed well into the night and the festivities continued this morning for the players