Penrith Panthers star Brian To’o bought his parents a home in Sydney before winning the NRL grand final

Penrith Panthers crowd favorite winger Brian To’o bought his family a house to thank them for helping him achieve his dreams ahead of his NRL grand final win.

The generous soccer star spent $859,100 on a home for his parents, Fati and Fale, in Ropes Crossing, near Penrith in western Sydney, a few months before his side’s second consecutive premiership win on Sunday.

“It’s to give back to mum and dad for everything they’ve done for me and just say how much they mean to me,” To’o told Sunrise on Saturday.

His mother, Fati, burst into tears as he recalled the moment they first arrived at their new home.

‘I said to myself ‘I am very lucky to have such a beautiful son because he provides for us,’ she said.

To’o’s father, Fale, said they are grateful for their son’s successful career.

“We thank God for the strength, knowledge and skill, the talent of Brian,” he said.

To’o has previously spoken of growing up as one of six children in a three-bedroom fibro home in Mt Druitt.

"There were two of us in each room and mum and dad ended up sleeping in the living room," he said.

‘My parents are obviously the biggest influence on my life.

‘They have always been there for me and bought me up to be the man I am today, so I am very grateful to my parents.’

Penrith Panthers beat Western Sydney side Parramatta Eels 28-12 in Sunday’s grand final match.

The Penrith Panthers won 28-12 against the Parramatta Eels on Sunday night, marking the western Sydney side's second straight grand final win.

To’o was seen draped in a Samoan flag for post-match interviews ahead of his World Cup debut representing his home country.

He later joined team-mates and fans to celebrate the victory at the Panthers League Club in a party that lasted until late on Monday morning.

To’o was one of seven players in Sunday’s grand final to represent Samoa in the Rugby League World Cup next week.

He said his decision to represent Samoa instead of Australia was made with ‘love’.

“Obviously we respect the jersey with Australia, that’s the highest point, that’s the team to do,” he said Sydney Morning Herald.

‘All it comes down to is a decision, not with our minds, but with our hearts. We chose Samoa of course, that’s why.

‘Representing my family, my culture, my background, it’s more than just a game. We represent not only our families, friends and ourselves, but we represent all the children of Samoa.’

He will play alongside fellow Panthers Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Izack Tago and Spencer Leniu and Parramatta Eels players Junior Paulo and Oregon Kaufusi.